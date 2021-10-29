Although the province has charted out ambitious plans to make more affordable housing available, and protect tenants, hopefully, it will be enough and there will be housing available soon to deal with the growing problem.

On Oct. 20 the province promised it will spend nearly $35 million to support over 1,100 new affordable housing units in communities throughout Nova Scotia, while making 425 new rent supplements available “immediately.”

Acknowledging that the province needs “to do more” to address the housing crisis, Premier Tim Houston said the initiatives will provide access to affordable housing.

The government said it identified new construction projects in “several communities” across the province, but specific project announcements will be made when details and agreements have been finalized with partners.

As rental rates continue to go up and vacancies decline, creating enough safe, accessible, dignified, and affordable housing is more important than ever, New Dawn Enterprises CEO Erika Shea noted.

Karen Brodeur, Regional Manager Atlantic for the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and member of the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission, said housing co-operatives provide affordable, safe housing to low and moderate-income households and are a key part of the solution.

With this announcement, the province said it will add to the almost 4,000 portable rent supplements already given to Nova Scotians every month, with the average rent supplement at $327 per month.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr’s mandate letter includes a commitment to identify a full inventory of lands owned by the province in the first three months, identify other areas that could be used for housing and work to implement the recommendations of the affordable housing commission, the provincial government said.

As part of this strategy, the province said it is taking action to help those experiencing homelessness by investing $10.1 million over two years to provide wrap-around supports, shelter and culturally relevant housing across Nova Scotia.

Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services, said the funding will “create greater sustainability” in the shelter system, and move toward the goal of more permanent housing.

According to the province, investments over the next two years include: $4.2 million to various organizations across the province to maintain emergency shelter investments created during the COVID-19 pandemic; $1.6 million for the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre for Diamond Bailey House, an Indigenous supportive housing initiative in Halifax, with an additional $76,000 provided in the first year for start-up costs; $1.3 million for emergency, short-term hotel stays and 24/7 wrap-around supports for individuals temporarily living in hotels; $931,000 to support people transitioning out of correctional facilities, including funding for the John Howard Society and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia; $713,000 annually to Shelter Nova Scotia to stabilize operations; and $630,000 to Adsum for Women and Children to launch a Diverting Families program in East Preston and to pilot the program for Nova Scotians living in Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby. The Diverting Families program will work directly with families who are in crisis due to homelessness or impending homelessness, the province noted.

Over the two years of these investments, the government said it will work closely with community partners and other levels of government and future investments will be driven by the changing housing market, feedback from stakeholders and partners, and the needs of Nova Scotians.

Because creating more affordable housing will take time, in the coming weeks, the province said it will introduce interim residential rent-cap legislation to protect tenants once the state of emergency ends. This will limit residential rent increases to 2 per cent per year and will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2023, while more supply is built.

Because employers say they’re having trouble finding enough skilled tradespeople, the province said it will work to recruit and retain more apprentices, and review the training ratio for apprentices to create more opportunities for them and ease the skilled labour shortage. The government said it will also eliminate the provincial portion of personal income tax on the first $50,000 of annual income for construction trades workers under the age of 30.

Increasing student housing is another important way to help relieve the overall community housing shortage, so the province said will build new residences at three NSCC campuses and create a province-wide student housing strategy.

The province said it is identifying a list of provincially-owned properties that can be used for housing. Staff will work with community groups, municipalities and others to get projects underway on these lands as quickly as possible, they said.

The province said it will also meet with municipalities across the province to discuss other possible measures that will support affordable housing, such as better regulation for short-term rental units and flexibility in taxation to encourage development.

Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, said the government has heard from “many Nova Scotians who are worried they won’t be able to afford their rent when the state of emergency ends,” and the interim rental cap will help keep those people housed while the province works on long-term solutions.

The province pointed out that, as of July 1, Nova Scotia’s population increased from 942,970 to 992,055 over the last five years, and as of October 2020, there were 401,990 private households in Nova Scotia. Of those private households, they said 61,008 were private apartment units located in properties with three or more units.

New rules to protect tenants against renovation evictions were included in amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act introduced on Oct. 20.

The province said the proposed amendments include: tenants will be given a minimum of three months’ notice before they can be evicted due to renovations; mutual agreements to terminate a lease between tenants and landlords must be in writing; if a tenant does not agree to terminate the tenancy, landlords must make an application under the province’s residential tenancies program for an eviction order; landlords must give the tenant between one and three months’ rent as compensation for the eviction; and landlord violations of the new protections can lead to additional compensation for tenants such as covering moving expenses or paying the difference between the tenant’s new unit and the rent paid for their former unit, for up to one year.

The province said other tenant protections in the bill include: rental increase notices can only contain one amount, regardless of whether the tenant decides to renew their tenancy as a month-to-month or yearly lease; landlords cannot charge different rental rates for different lease terms; a streamlined security deposit claim process so it is easier for tenants to get back their security deposits; and landlords must provide a 24-hour written notice to enter tenants’ units unless the tenant gives permission or there is an emergency.

The province said changes that will increase efficiency and provide clarity around processes for landlords include: flexible effective dates for rental increase notices that are no longer tied to an anniversary date; such notices are still limited to once a year; and when a tenant’s dispute of a rental eviction notice is dismissed, an eviction order can be issued.

Amendments to strengthen tenant protections against renovation evictions, will come into effect upon Royal Assent, the province said, noting that other amendments will take effect at a later date.

According to the province, the current ban on evictions due to renovations will end on Feb. 1, 2022, or at the end of the provincial state of emergency, whichever is sooner.

The Nova Scotia NDP caucus applauded the fact that thousands of people, including tenants, community organizations, and housing advocates have won the two-year rent cap for the thousands of families who rent their homes.

While the change will mean immediate relief from rapid increases in rental costs, permanent rent control, beyond the two-year rent cap, is still needed to protect tenants, NDP leader Gary Burrill noted.

Noting that many will be pleased with the level of support for non-profit housing, the NDP said the key priority will be making sure new units get built quickly.

And they are correct.

The promises and plans are very encouraging, and if fulfilled, can help provide solutions to the lack of affordable housing and protection for tenants.

But once this new government pays the hefty tab for its health care promises, and deals with other priorities, like the global pandemic, exactly how much money will be left, and when this housing will be available to the public, are looming questions.

It seems this is a priority for the province, and it appears there is a willingness to pony up to the dough, and do it quickly, in the meantime, Nova Scotians and opposition parties will be waiting to see if those promises are kept.