ARICHAT: Despite some issues, council will support funding for a project at a local legion.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat requested a Type 1 Infrastructure Grant to replace the heating system in the building to bring it up to code and improve energy efficiency during the regular monthly meeting on June 27 in Arichat.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the project is $18,000 and the legion is asking for $5,000 from the municipality.

Even with $1,500 left in his district fund, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he is willing to contribute $500 for the project.

“When it comes to their revenue, versus their expenses, I guess we can all agree that COVID has hit them hard the last couple of years,” he told council. “For me, I’d like to see what we can do here to come close to this request, recognizing that we are halfway through our regional fund, I only have some much in my district fund.”

Considering all that they do for the community, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said he would also be willing to contribute $500 from his district fund, and support contributing $4,000 from the general grant fund.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson had concerns with how the application form and grants policy apply to this case. She said the legion does have some capital, according to their balance sheet.

“They’re not registered through joint stocks, they’re registered through the legion charter,” she noted. “They have a term deposit of about $208,000… It could also be used for this emergency requirement.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette agreed that the fact the legion is not listed under Nova Scotia’s Registry of Joint Stocks is problematic under municipal policy.

“Certainly the intent was that they should be registered with an appropriate provincial entity, to make sure that the organization is legit,” she said. “Registry of Joint Stocks happens to be the one that most would register with, but there are those who are going to come under certain acts of the legislation.”

Because of the need to get the work finished before the winter, council approved $500 from District 1 and $500 from District 2, with $4,000 from the infrastructure fund.