MALAGAWATCH: After winning two East Coast Music Association (ECMA) awards, a local Mi’kmaq fiddler said it is about time Indigenous performers are noticed.

The ECMA recently announced that Morgan Toney was named Indigenous Artist of the Year, and took the award in the Inspirational Recording of the Year category for his debut album First Flight.

“When I got the call that I was nominated for not only one, but two, awards, I thought to myself that it’s about time, not for myself but for any Indigenous artist that’s been putting a lot of work in with their songs, and not being recognized,” he said. “It’s just a great feeling, to be Indigenous on that stage to be hanging out with all of these great inspirational artists from all over the Maritimes. To be part of that group, but also to be respected, it’s a big win, not only for me, but for the entire Mi’kmaw community and the Mi’kmaw nation.”

Unsure what kind of artist he was going to be when planning his first record with producer Keith Mullins, Toney said he’s proud of the direction he took.

“We struck true to the roots, and it’s because of the roots, it made a beautiful tree. If you listen to the album, it’s not only Mi’kmaw songs, but it’s also Mi’kmaw teachings and lessons that have been passed down to me from the older generations; from my ancestors,” the We’koqma’q native said. “The teachings, they’re so powerful. I feel like, I’m not leading the way, but I have a really powerful voice now. I can see because our Mi’kmaw songs that people refused to play on the radio, are now being played on the radio, and I hope that encourages youth as well that they can do something great.”

Pointing to shifts in society, Toney said the time is right for Indigenous artists.

“Times are changing now, and we’re just happy to be involved,” he stated. “It feels like we’re on the right foot now. We have a long journey ahead of us, but we started that journey.”

Toney spoke to The Reporter just after a smudging ceremony at his cabin; a place he calls important and powerful.

“Just to connect with the earth; I really needed that. It really helped me,” he said. “I had my smudging kit there, sang a few songs, now I feel refreshed.

“It’s a big part of my life, and it’s a big part of what we do. Sometimes, you get overwhelmed by everything that’s going on. The music industry; you’re touring, you’re all over the place, you’re playing and you have to play another show. There’s a lot to think about and sometimes your mind just needs that little ease and reset moment to think about all the powerful accomplishments that we’re doing. It has become a huge part of our show as well, during our preshow because it cleanses our minds.”

Toney recently returned from the Folk Alliance International Festival in Kansas City, Missouri and was happy to see so many genres and artists from all over the world.

“What I really liked was there were a lot of Indigenous people there as well that came from all over the world, and we all sat in the showcase together. We all got to touch base, and tell our story, and how we relate to one another, it was a beautiful experience,” he recalled.

During a panel at the international festival, Toney discussed a song he co-wrote with Mullins called “The Colour Red,” about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“At the time we were writing the song, a lot of my Mi’kmaq brothers and sisters were very vocal about how no one is talking about the missing and murdered Indigenous women. As an artist, it’s our job to provide that voice and we did,” he noted. “When our sisters go missing, and say that they passed away, our Elders say that they can’t see any colours at all. But they can only see one colour, and it is red because it represents our spirit. When they see this red, it guides them home, so we hang-up red dresses on our windows, and we hang-up red dresses on our doorsteps, in hope that our women can find home again that are lost right now.”

Toney said he is currently planning a second album with Mullins.

“Our schedule has been crazy and it has gotten more crazy after the ECMA performance,” he said. “We’re thinking of collaborating with a lot of great artists, not only from Cape Breton, but across Canada. We want to work with other Indigenous artists.”

As far as the summer, Toney added that “a lot of travelling” is in his future.

“I think we have a show every other day in July, so that’s something to look forward to, and August. Hopefully Celtic Colours will be calling me again, that’s always fun to do.”