DARTMOUTH: Fishers from We’koqma’q First Nation are now on the water after reaching an understanding with the federal government.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced last week that it reached an understanding with We’koqma’q First Nation that will see their members fishing lobster in pursuit of a moderate livelihood, and selling their catch in accordance with an amendment to We’koqma’q’s and Potlotek’s amended Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan which is supported by DFO authorization.

DFO said the plan was developed by the community with collaboration from Potlotek First Nation, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, and Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO).

We’koqma’q harvesters will fish during the 2022 commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 27 and 31A with a trap limit of 210 in each, DFO said, noting the LFAs are within the Unama’ki District where We’koqma’q and Potlotek are located.

To provide access for We’koqma’q’s participation in the commercial lobster fishery, access was offset by using existing banked licences and unfished traps across the entire Unama’ki District, DFO said. The department said it remains committed to negotiating through the willing seller-willing buyer model.

“Consistent, sustainable and collaborative fisheries arrangements are critical to achieving reconciliation and implementing treaty rights,” said Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans. “I thank We’koqma’q, Chief Bernard-Daisley, KMKNO and all harvesters for their partnership throughout the discussions. I remain committed to reaching these understandings together, while ensuring the fishery remains sustainable and prosperous for all Cape Bretoners by not increasing fishing effort.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the season in LFA 27 is May 15 to July 15, and in LFA 31A, it runs from April 29 to June 30. They said lobster stocks are all considered to be in the Healthy Zone in these Lobster Fishing Areas.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs said Mi’kmaw harvesters from We’koqma’q First Nation have worked together to build a Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan for their community. They said the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plans provides the community authority and management for their constitutionally protected right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

“Our harvesters continued to voice how they wanted to be able to exercise their Treaty Rights safely and they are excited to be able to provide for their families and our community through exercising their inherent rights,” said Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, We’koqma’q First Nation. “We are proud of the plan that our community built and the work they have put in leading up to this launch. A special thank you goes to Brennan Peters, our Moderate Livelihood Navigator, for his part in this important work.”

The assembly said We’koqma’q and DFO met through formal consultations and came to an interim understanding on how We’koqma’q would implement their Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan, without having to sign any agreements, or change how their community harvesters want to see their treaty rights implemented.

“It’s been years since the Marshall decision and it’s time that our Mi’kmaw harvesters can exercise their rights without fear of their gear and equipment being seized,” Bernard-Daisley said. “We have come a long way and we want to thank and recognize the communities that have come before us to see our people continue traditions that have been an important part of our culture since time immemorial.”

The assembly said it continues to support decisions made by Mi’kmaw communities on how they will proceed with their Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery and welcomes the announcement from We’koqma’q as another step in the right direction towards self-governance. While interim understandings with DFO are allowing community harvesters to fish for a living, the assembly said it still sees the need for significant changes within the Fisheries Act to allow for the Mi’kmaq to truly self-govern moderate livelihood fisheries outside of DFO’s system and licenses.

Since the Supreme Court of Canada Marshall decisions, DFO said it has taken a number of steps to implement the right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood. The department said it uses programs and tools, such as the Marshall Response Initiative, the Atlantic Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative, the current Rights Reconciliation Agreement process and Moderate Livelihood Fish Plans, to support implementation of the treaty right. They said consideration is given to the community’s existing communal commercial access, the size of the community, and the characteristics of the area they want to fish.

“I wish We’koqma’q harvesters a safe and successful fishing season, and I want to thank Chief Bernard-Daisley for her collaboration throughout the discussions,” said Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway. “This understanding recognizes the community’s right to fish for a moderate livelihood while ensuring the conservation of species all Cape Breton relies on. I look forward to our continued work together.”