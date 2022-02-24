GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says having someone sitting around the council table with Hudson MacLeod’s experience is beneficial for the municipality.

“Hudson will be a tremendous fit for our council,” Pitts told The Reporter. “As a former warden to the municipality I can’t think of a better addition to join our council table.”

The municipality’s regular council meeting on Feb. 16 was MacLeod’s first official appearance in his new tenure with council, after being sworn-in earlier in the month during a small ceremony on Feb. 2, which also recognized African Heritage Month.

Pitts suggested MacLeod’s multi-faceted skillset will allow him to really get hands-on throughout in different ways, and he is looking forward to seeing what they can do over the next two years.

Not only does MacLeod know where the municipality has been, from his previous stint with council in the 1980s, he can see how far they’ve come and can vision how far they can go.

“He’s ready to work, his attitude and mindset are in the right place and he wants to make the municipality a better place,” he said. “Hudson is an amazing asset to District 7 and I can’t see him being anything different than that for us on council.”

MacLeod joins council mid-way through the term as he replaces the late Rickey McLaren, who passed away on Nov. 26, 2021.

“Obviously Rickey is tough to replace, he did a lot for his area and the municipality, there’s no one really like him,” Pitts added. “However, I believe Hudson will do a great job in picking up where Rickey left off.”

Council meetings are once again open to the public

Warden Vernon Pitts told The Reporter that senior staff felt the current status of the pandemic throughout the municipality and surrounding communities was at a point where they believe they could welcome people back into an in-person gallery.

“Having community members at our council meeting is obviously the best situation we can be in,” Pitts said. “It’s easier for them to get information from council, and it’s easier for us to interact with gallery members to answer their questions.”

The municipality’s regular monthly council meeting was held in-person for the first time this year on Feb. 16, since it reverted back online in December with the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the province.

“COVID numbers are down across the province from the hundreds of daily numbers before Christmas,” Pitts said. “We’re getting back to our normal, a little faster than we were able to than we did last time.”

Council meetings will be opened to allow for maximum capacity based on current provincial health guidelines, and will adjust accordingly.

Pitts advised with the technology in place, they are able to move their services online in the future, if need be, if there are any potential waves that break out, and public health rules no longer allow for in-person gatherings.

“Opening council meetings to the community and re-offering services, in a safe and responsible manner, is another example of the work underway to return to a more thriving municipality.”