STRAIT AREA: Reactions came from across the region after it was confirmed that the remains of 215 Indigenous children were uncovered near a former Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Members of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation laid 215 pairs of shoes on the front steps of St. Ninan’s Cathedral in Antigonish on June 1 to represent the 215 children who were found in an unmarked grave.

Approximately 100 community members, who were physically distanced, were there to show their support. Following the playing of the “Mi’kmaq Honour Song,” children from Paqtnkek and the surrounding area placed roses on the shoes.

Along with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, We’koqma’q First Nation Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley was part of the effort to have government offices, business, groups, and other fly flags at half-staff in memory of those children.

***

STRAIT AREA: The federal and provincial officials announced funding for upgrades to 33 long-term care facilities across the province, a press release from the federal government said, noting that in total, 39 projects will undergo building and system upgrades.

The R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish was approved for $108,096 in federal funding and $27,024 in provincial funds for upgrades to their Wander Guard system, and the replacement of all handrails within the facility.

Inverary Manor in Inverness was given the go-head to receive $337,259 from the federal government, and $84,315 from the province to restore windows and replace three humidifiers.

St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat was greenlit for a $941,896 federal contribution and $235,474 from the province to replace counters and sinks in resident’s washrooms, expand the dining room, and replace the flooring in corridors of the building.

Richmond Villa was approved for two projects, one to replace the siding on the entire building, which entailed federal funding of $535,988 and $133,997 from the provincial government. The other project involves the construction of a new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) storage building, and to make it happen, the federal government contributed $82,108, while the province kicked in $20,527.

***

POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: Those fishing under the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan were back on the water days after the federal government returned traps it confiscated.

According to a press release issued by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, harvesters from Potlotek First Nation returned to their fishery on June 5 after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans authorized Potlotek’s harvesters to fish and sell their catches.

Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall said no agreements were signed, but the deal was reached through talks with the DFO.

The assembly said Potlotek has been working with residents to develop a Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan that outlines and provides community authority and management for their fishery. Since the launch of the Mi’kmaq Treaty Rights-based fishery in the fall of 2020l, the assembly said many Mi’kmaq harvesters had gear and equipment seized.

Former Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan said harvesters designated under Potlotek’s plan were authorized to fish 700 (lobster) traps during the season Lobster Fishing Areas 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31a.

This came after 196 traps that were seized from Mi’kmaq livelihood harvesters in the fall of 2020 were returned by the DFO, the assembly confirmed

The traps were seized by DFO’s Conservation and Protection Branch during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaq harvesters from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations.

***

Breton Apartments is part of an annoucement last June for government funding to encourage affordable housing in Port Hawkesbury.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A joint press release from the Governments of Nova Scotia and Canada said $1.2 million was earmarked under the National Housing Strategy to preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units in Port Hawkesbury that will be rented “significantly” below the market rate.

The press release said the funding targets low income and seniors’ housing.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter housing is a “top priority” for town council and this announcement was a good first step. The mayor said town council is determined to work with residents who sit on its housing advisory committee to ensure that the addition of the 24 affordable units will be the start of more housing investments and developments.

***

HALIFAX: The RCMP arrested two men on a variety of charges after pursuing their speeding trucks through parts of the Strait area.

On June 10 at around 9:50 p.m., an Inverness County District RCMP vehicle was side-swiped on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Glendale by a truck while responding to an erratic driving complaint, but the truck that matched the description did not stop and fled the area.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. that night, the RCMP received a 911 call about two vehicles racing and driving erratically in Lower South River. Police said the descriptions of the trucks matched those from the earlier complaint.

The Antigonish District RCMP said they located one suspect vehicle on Highway 4 in Lower South River and attempted to pull it over, but the driver would not comply.

After a spike belt was deployed, the RCMP said the truck came to a stop and the driver was arrested. As a result, the RCMP said a 26-year-old man from Truro faced charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The driver of the second truck was later identified and arrested at home in Colchester County without incident, the RCMP said, noting that a 23-year-old man from Debert was facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, and refusal to comply with a demand.

***

OTTAWA: The federal government made more funding announcements last June.

On June 8, the Government of Canada said it was investing $2,350,618 in the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia contributed $1,958,652, and the Municipality of the County of Inverness provided $1,567,275.

According to a press release from the province, the Whycocomagh wastewater treatment plant is operating at near capacity, noting the current facility was constructed in 1977 and received upgrades in 1992.

Then on June 9, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) announced it was helping Tor Bay Fisheries Limited build a live lobster holding facility with a repayable contribution of $550,000.

The federal government said new live lobster tanks will be temperature controlled, have advanced filtration systems, and will be energy efficient.

According to the federal government, Tor Bay currently has five full-time employees and this project will extend the length of employment for up to 12 seasonal workers.

Tor Bay Fisheries Limited’s lobster holding facility will accommodate 150,000 pounds of live lobster, the federal government said, noting the ability to hold product will allow the company to take advantage of market prices after the fishing season, creating additional revenues.

***

MABOU: On June 18, it was announced that $958,257 in funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) will go to the Gaelic College Foundation to renovate the former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre into a satellite campus, Mabou Hill College.

According to a press release issued by ACOA, the facility will offer post-secondary students Gaelic culture and event management courses in collaboration with The Gaelic College and Cape Breton University. Mabou Hill College is expected to draw local, national and international students, creating year-round employment and attracting investment, the press release said, noting that from May to August, the campus will also provide accommodations for seasonal staff in Mabou and Inverness County.

Renovations to the 32,000 square foot former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre in Mabou began in June, and include green technology upgrades such as solar panels and heat pumps, ACOA said.

The college will offer a Foundation Year Program featuring broad course options including Gaelic culture and history, an executive certificate in cultural organizations/event management and an executive certificate in music and ethnomusicology, the press release stated.

According to ACOA, the campus will also house North America’s first Gaelic immersion primary school, an internet radio station with podcasts, traditional music and student showcases, an Artists-in-Residence program, continuing education offerings in music, dance and Gaelic language for youth, a dining experience, rental space and a craft shop.

On March 13, the province announced it will provide $1.92 million for the project.

***

L’ARDOISE: The Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) committee welcomed full-time family physician Dr. Shaun MacCormick to the Dr. Kingston Community Health Centre.

According to the CBSRH, MacCormick and the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) Recruitment Consultant for the Eastern Zone toured the Richmond County health centre last May and met with staff, representatives from CBSRH, and the Kingston board.

Juanita Mombourquette, chair of the Dr. Kingston Community Health Centre’s board and co-chair of CBSRH, said she was excited to work with the new doctor.

Facing a financial shortfall because of a reduction in funding due to the physician shortage, the health centre received $25,000 from the Municipality of the County of Richmond to keep the facility operating, and Mombourquette said this took the pressure off.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: On June 18, the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government announced $3 million for to build seven kilometres of new multi-use pathways and crossings in the town.

The federal government invested more than $1.2 million, the province invested $1 million and the Town of Port Hawkesbury contributed $800,000 towards the project.

According to a press release from the provincial government, the Port Hawkesbury network will add on-and-off-road pathways connected to: the waterfront (2.5 kilometres); MacQuarrie Drive (one kilometre); Reeves Street (700 metres); the Nova Scotia Blue Route connection at Tamarac Drive (500 metres); and an eastern town connector (2.3 kilometres).

According to the province, construction will take five years to complete.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter this will complete the town’s Active Transportation plan. She said the funding will help the town create a clean energy connection and result in the expansion of the trail from the NSCC Strait Area to Old Sydney Road.

Chisholm-Beaton said connecting Embree’s Island to the town, was another priority. She noted that the town’s Active Transportation vision was designed around the Destination Reeves Street project.

***

ARICHAT: Municipal staff held a vote to join the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

The Nova Scotia Labour Board oversaw the June 25 vote at the municipality’s administrative building in Arichat involving 22 employees of the Municipality of the County of Richmond who were asked whether they wanted to become members of the NSGEU.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean told The Reporter he believed the group – which includes those with the administration, finance, public works, and recreation departments – was “resolute” in becoming part of the union.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Lionel Desmond’s case manager became frustrated, and says the interruption she faced in the retried corporal’s rehabilitation was caused by “significant bureaucratic barriers,” resulting in a four month delay in receiving any clinical services.

Marie-Paule Doucette began her long-awaited testimony on June 22, as she was the 59th and last anticipated witness to be called before the provincial fatality inquiry.

She indicated after Desmond was admitted into a rehabilitation program in May 2015, suffering from severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), it took six months for her to connect with him, blaming a lack of resources and a backlog of cases caused by cutbacks within the former Conservative government.

Despite speaking with Helen Luedee, the clinical care manager on Aug. 16, 2016, just one day after the former infantryman was discharged from an in-patient psychiatric facility where he made “minimal progress,” there was a delay in finding someone to help with his transition to life after the military and in-patient care.

She testified that she made the decision to remain Desmond’s case manager, on a provisional basis, following his move, which usually would result in a transfer of case managers, to allow for some continuity of care – which never actually happened.

Earlier in the week, Shonda Borden, the younger sister of Desmond’s wife, Shanna, testified he underwent a dramatic decline after his medical discharge in 2015. While in the military, he complained about being a victim of anti-Black racism. She indicated Desmond became more controlling after leaving the military, and the smallest thing could set him off.