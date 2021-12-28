ANTIGONISH: As the new academic year approached, two local post-secondary institutions took slightly different approaches to the way students, faculty and staff return to normal.

In anticipation of a return to campus learning, the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), which includes the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury, announced it will be making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees and students. Students and employees had until Tuesday, Oct. 12 to provide proof of vaccination.

Students and employees who cannot or choose not to be vaccinated for medical, religious or other reasons were required to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week and wear masks on campus.

While StFX didn’t take the same mandatory vaccination route, it did implement a mandatory testing protocol, which was free and available during regular working hours to ensure accessibility.

In a letter to the campus community urging individuals to get their shots at the first opportunity, StFX University indicated the health and safety of their communities remained their top priority and the very best way to protect them was to be fully vaccinated, however, it was not following suit with other post-secondary institutions in the province and across Canada which were implementing their own mandatory vaccination policy.

PORT HASTINGS: The operator of the airport cancelled helicopter tours for the season.

Celtic Air Services, the service provider at the Allan J. MacEachen Airport, said it was forced to make the decision to protect its overall viability and preserve its work at the airport.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 20, Celtic Air Services President and Flight Operations Manager, Dave Morgan, said a weather-related cancellation or mechanical problems with their tour helicopter could have caused a “ripple effect” across the entire business.

Despite what Morgan called a “COVID bump” last year with many local residents taking advantage of the Atlantic bubble, uncertainty over public health restrictions let to fewer bookings this year.

In the social medial post, Morgan said operating a capital-intensive business through the global pandemic has been a challenge, noting that 2020 revenues declined by more than 90 per cent from the previous year.

HALIFAX: The provincial government gave the greenlight for pesticide spraying around the province.

Among the areas approved are 32.5 hectares in Denver, Guysborough County which will be sprayed by ARF Enterprises Inc.

On Aug. 26, the Department of Environment and Climate Change issued two new approvals for pesticide spraying, covering 1,172 hectares.

The approvals include aerial spraying, the province said, noting that the other company approved is J. D. Irving Inc. They said both approvals expired on Dec. 31.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A wind energy project that will use floating turbines far offshore to generate energy is looking at the Strait area as the base of their operation.

Iván Barroeta, President of Brezo Energy Inc., said that the SeaBreeze Tech Floating Wind Demonstration Project has the potential to position Canada, Nova Scotia and the Strait area at the forefront of a growing industry. He said plans are to put the headquarters of the project in Port Hawkesbury, and have top management locate to the area.

The project is offering an energy generation system that combines the best options for storage, Barroeta said, noting that includes liquid ammonia, hydrogen and batteries.

Barroeta said Cape Breton has among the “best winds in the world,” but the peak in capacity factor is only about 30-35 per cent. The further from shore, without obstacles, the better the wind, he said.

HALIFAX: The MLAs for Inverness, Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie were named to the provincial cabinet.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster was named deputy premier, and will also be the Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, the Minister of Gaelic Affairs, and the Minister responsible for Labour Relations.

The new Minister of Agriculture is Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow. Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson is now the Minister of Health and Wellness, and will also oversee a newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.

PORT HOOD: The municipality confirmed that it is no longer transporting water to the community of Inverness.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Sept. 2, Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald provided an update on the water situation in Inverness.

In an advisory posted to its website on Aug. 18, the municipality asked users of the Inverness water system to conserve water due to water consumption outpacing production.

PAQTNKEK FIRST NATION: The RCMP laid charges under the Explosives Act after a home was searched and fireworks were found.

According to a press release, Antigonish RCMP said they arrested a man in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation after an investigation.

On Aug. 31, the RCMP said the Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Antigonish RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Saqamaw Road in Paqtnkek.

Police said they seized a “large quantity of fireworks,” and after the search, they arrested a male at the home, without incident.

The RCMP said the 33-year-old Paqtnkek man was later released on conditions and charged with unlawfully selling explosives under the Explosives Act and breach of conditions under the Criminal Code.

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish could become one municipality.

At two separate special council meetings held on Sept. 13, the two municipal units passed motions to investigate and gather the information needed to consider joining the two municipalities into one regional government.

Warden Owen McCarron suggested the relationship between the two municipal units has been resilient and building on those strengths, the natural thought of looking at consolidation was one he felt was important to explore.

He said as two strong municipalities it’s best to look at this now, before a crisis occurs and forces their hands.

TRENTON, PICTOU COUNTY: Despite a public backlash after apologizing for sharing posts on social media about Muslims and immigrants, the Conservative candidate remained in the race for Central Nova.

According to information obtained by CTV News, Steven Cotter reposted messages about sharia law, which is Islamic legal tradition and derived from the Quran; he expressed his support in Canada prohibiting the burqa, which is worn by numerous Muslim women; and also questioned funding for immigrants.

The broadcaster ran national coverage of the town councillor, school bus driver and volunteer firefighter’s past social media posts on his now deactivated Facebook account on Sept. 4.

ANTIGONISH: After only three days into the academic year at StFX University, the school, which started welcoming students back to campus on Sept. 3, reported a positive case of COVID-19.

In a letter to the campus community sent on Sept. 9, StFX Vice-President of Students Elizabeth Yeo advised earlier that afternoon, Nova Scotia Public Health disclosed to them the news of a positive COVID-19 test result on campus.

In a release from StFX President Andy Hakin on Sept. 10, he said as they learned of the positive case, the university is reminded that the pandemic continues, and that COVID is in the community.

While in some jurisdictions across the country, an influx in positive COVID-19 cases is resulting in institutions reverting to online delivery only by working together can StFX avoid this.

With the first positive case of the year, the university took the time to remind the campus community to take advantage of the Rapid Test Kits available across campus, even when they’re not experiencing symptoms.

ANTIGONISH: An incident at StFX University over the first weekend students were welcomed back has left the school shocked, while the union representing Nova Scotia Paramedics called the actions thoughtless.

A Snapchat video that circulated on social media, with a MacIsaac Hall filter placed on the video that reads “Welcome to the Jungle,” the residence’s slogan, two male individuals are seen climbing on top of an Emergency Health Services (EHS) ambulance, while being cheered on by a crowd of people.

According to a statement released by the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 727, the situation developed while paramedics were on scene to respond to a call at the university on Sept. 5.

Local 727 Business Manager and CEO Michael Nickerson called the actions a slap in the face to the frontline health care workers.

StFX Vice-President of Students Elizabeth Yeo said she was disappointed and angry upon first learning of the video.

She suggested the university is being very proactive in making this a teachable moment for their students, particularly in residence.

EGYPT FALLS: Inverness County District charged a man in connection with a shooting.

On Sept. 6, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a complaint of a man shot on Keppoch Road in Egypt Falls.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, the RCMP noted.

Two men then fled the scene, the RCMP said, noting both were located by police a short time later and arrested without incident and were held in custody overnight.

Donald Joseph Googoo, 35, of We’koqma’q First Nation faced a charge of attempted murder. Googoo appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Sept. 7 and was remanded into custody.

The second man was released without being charged.

RHODENA: The proponents looking to bring wind energy to Cape Breton say Rhodena is one of the best spots to pursue this venture.

Halifax-based Community Wind Farms Inc. has partnered with Germany’s ABO Wind on the Rhodena Wind energy project, which will be constructed in southwestern Cape Breton between Highway 19 and TransCanada Highway 105.

Community Wind CEO Keith Towse said the Rhodena project, which is currently in the early stages will feature approximately 16 wind turbines that will be installed mostly on Crown land.

Capacity wise, he suggested the project is looking to build 100 megawatts of renewable energy per year at the Rhodena site; offsetting 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and projects that it would power about a third of the residential properties in Cape Breton.

Towse indicated he has been attracted to that particular area of Cape Breton for five or six years. Of late, Community Wind has begun taking wind measurements at the site’s location, has completed “desktop studies” and some early environmental review and hosted a community information session in Port Hastings on September 14.

During the information session, they provided material on how noisy the turbines would be, about what they might look like from a number of vantage points, and provided some of the benefits of the project.

With the capacity to power more than 23,000 homes, the project will pay approximately $500,000 a year in property taxes to the local municipality.

CEO of Community Wind Keith Towse talks to a member of the community during the open house on September 14.

MULGRAVE: The RCMP investigated the thefts of two-way radios from school buses.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the thefts took place between Aug. 17 and 31 from buses parked at the Strait Regional Centre for Education bus garage in Mulgrave.

According to Port Hawkesbury RCMP, radios were taken from 10 buses.

POINT TUPPER: Workers at the Cabot Gypsum plant voted to become part of Unifor.

On Sept. 10, Patrick Murray, Atlantic Organizer for Unifor, confirmed that 41 employees at the Point Tupper gypsum plant voted to join the national union, with nine voting against, and one spoiled ballot.

Under the Trade Union Act, unions are required to have at least 40 per cent of workers sign cards in order to hold a vote, and in this case, Murray reported that it was well over 50 per cent.

Although there were unsuccessful unionization attempts at Cabot Gypsum in the past, Murray said the union has been speaking with workers at Cabot Gypsum for around three years.

Murray confirmed that workers want a healthy, safe, and respectful work environment, and he expects they will see better working conditions. Specific health and safety concerns included improper equipment and broken exit doors, he confirmed.

ST. ANDREWS: A local senior housing association celebrated the grand opening of a series of energy efficiency improvements highlighted by the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

Last year, St. Andrews Senior Housing Authority (SASHA), a 16-unit affordable housing complex in the village of St. Andrews, decided to proceed with Project Sunshine, which had two goals; to make the facility as energy efficient as possible and to generate renewable energy.

After awarding the project to Nova Sun Power from Pictou, SASHA installed a ground-mounted 30 kilowatt solar PV system, comprised of 84 425-watt bi-facial panels, calculated to offset an additional 45,000 kilowatt hours per year in the net-metering agreement.

The system came online on March 10, 2021, and after six-months, SASHA had generated 29,000 kilowatt hours, which amounted to 64 per cent of the predicted annual output, had already saved 15 tonnes of carbon, expects the system would pay itself off in three years, and has a credit of over 5,500 kilowatt hours with Nova Scotia Power.

Photo by Drake Lowthers Harry Daemen said he was shocked how well SASHA’s solar panels worked during the winter months, with the reflection from the snow.

ANTIGONISH: Senior staff with the Town of Antigonish discussed a number of things with the local RCMP that have been causing problems throughout the town.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 20, councillors aired complaints they received from residents about speeding on residential streets, excessively loud mufflers, along with open alcohol and drinking within the town.

In attendance at the council meeting were numerous residents from the town, a number of whom reside on Arbour Drive.

Council voted to send an invitation to local RCMP representatives to attend the next regular council meeting and would also get councillor Willie Cormier, the chair of the police and licensing committee, to raise the concerns at the next meeting.