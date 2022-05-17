Junior X-Women take provincial basketball title

ANTIGONISH: The Junior X-Women Under-12 basketball team – comprised of players from Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Guysborough – won the Basketball Nova Scotia Division 4 championship on May 8 at CEC High School in Truro.

The Junior X-Women opened the tournament on May 7 with a 52-21 win over the Halifax Hurricanes.

Gracie Cleary and Sadie Hines both scored 10 points in the win, with Sophie Fougere and Edyn McFarlane each adding eight points. Kate Spencer and Ava Heighton added six points each. Ali Chisholm, with eight steals, earned the hustle award in the game.

The Junior X-Women followed up with a 36-32 win over Amherst. Heighton and Fougere both supplied six points and Cleary, with five points, earned the hustle award. Tied 32-32 late in the game, the Junior X-Women earned the win on a Fougere lay-up, followed by a McFarlane rebound and put back to seal the deal.

In the championship game, the Junior X-Women claimed a 23-21 victory. Spencer drove the lane with 22 seconds remaining, dished the ball to McFarlane, who connected on a 15-foot shot for the win. Cleary scored 13 in the win and McFarlane earned the hustle award.

Cleary, who is from Guysborough, was the MVP of the tournament, with Fougere, from Port Hawkesbury/Troy, named to the all-star team, along with Hines from Antigonish.