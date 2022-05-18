Home Sports Village Fitness Centre Co-op hosts open house in St. Peter’s Sports Village Fitness Centre Co-op hosts open house in St. Peter’s By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - May 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The board members of Village Fitness Centre Co-op Ltd hosted an open house on May 15 at the future site of Evolve Athletics, at the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building on St. Peter’s main street. Members were available to answer questions, offer memberships to the co-op, and also to sell tickets on 15 cords of hardwood, which was donated by Port Hawkesbury Paper. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardVillage Fitness Centre Co-op Ltd. members displayed layout plans for the future site of the Evolve Athletics community gym, provided information on the history of the project and future fundraising plans, and offered memberships for a one-time cost of $100. With refreshments provided by The Farmer’s Pantry and Tim Hortons, members of Village Fitness Centre Co-op Ltd. gave the community an opportunity to see the space that will soon be under construction and transformed into Evolve Athletics. Should the plans come to fruition, the Grenville Street building will include the new community gym as well as a library branch and the Visitor Information Centre. Led by the early efforts of Guy Stone and Shanna Burke to fill the void left by the closure of the St. Peter’s Circle of Gym location, a group of volunteers has been working on a new community gym since November 2021. With funding from municipal and provincial sources, as well as support from individuals and businesses in the village and neighbouring communities, work is underway at the site and fundraising efforts are ongoing.