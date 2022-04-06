New rules on the way for violating code of conduct

ARICHAT: After a Richmond Municipal Councillor was suspended for violating the code of conduct, the provincial government said changes to the penalties for future offenders are on the way.

Last week, the province confirmed to The Reporter that it has started the process of amending the Municipal Government Act.

“Nova Scotians expect their governments to be accountable and transparent with public dollars, and conduct themselves in ways that maintain the public trust,” Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon wrote The Reporter via email.

Higdon said a working group made up of the Association of Municipal Administrators, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and the Association of Nova Scotia Villages will provide recommendations to the province about municipal codes of conduct, as well as potential sanctions.

“They will also look at the process related to handling complaints. After that, we’ll consult with municipalities,” Higdon wrote.

Higdon said the province expects the process will be complete by the end of the year.

At a special meeting on March 28, council approved sanctions against District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon; specifically that he write an apology, to be delivered by Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

The second sanction mandates that Diggdon undergo sensitivity training, agreed upon by council, to be completed no later than Sept. 30, at the councillor’s expense.

The final sanction is that Diggdon is restricted from attending regular council meetings and committees of council for the month of April.

The warden said council spoke with the parties involved and brought that information to the March 21 regular monthly meeting.

“At that point, council did decide, based on the information that was presented, that there had been a breach of the code of conduct,” Mombourquette told The Reporter. “At that point, we did discuss potential sanctions, so we developed a list of them, but we weren’t confident in our ability to enforce those sanctions without getting a legal opinion. That’s why we worked with a lawyer again to refine those sanctions.”

According to the minutes of the March 28 meeting, provided by the warden, council determined that Diggdon breached the code by “failing to observe a high standard of morality in his conduct of his official duties, failing to observe a high standard of professionalism in his dealings with members of the broader community, and failing to perform the functions of his office with integrity.”

Mombourquette later confirmed, via email, that Diggdon will be paid during his suspension.

“Councillor Diggdon is a democratically elected councillor and will be responsible (for) conducting constituency-related work as always, so his pay will not be impacted,” the warden wrote. “Any matters from district 2 that need to come to the council table can be brought forward through any councillor, or me as warden.”

The investigation began after a Richmond County woman accused Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked the municipal councillor for help finding housing.

Jessica Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with Diggdon, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which Diggdon repeatedly asked for pictures, even as Forgeron continued to ask for help, and while Diggdon was attending municipal meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron told The Reporter that Diggdon was asking her to send him naked photographs.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Forgeron said she gave permission to a family member, who confirmed with The Reporter that they showed District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson screenshots of the conversation and shared information about the interaction. The family member, who requested anonymity, said Samson relayed that information to the warden.

Near the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 6, 2021, Diggdon declared a conflict of interest and removed himself from discussions. After that, the rest of council passed a motion to “move forward and investigate the matter, as discussed in-camera.”

On March 9, Forgeron said she met with Mombourquette to detail her complaint, and provide screenshots of the interactions.

Forgeron said she also provided a statement to council which was reviewed during the in-camera session on March 21 in Arichat.

While Richmond County’s code of conduct encourages anyone to step forward with complaints, if there is a breach, council can take “corrective action,” which may include a formal warning or reprimand.

“This is a council where all five of us agree that we are going to hold each other accountable,” Mombourquette added. “There’s not a whole lot of precedent for this kind of thing. I think, in the past, maybe municipal councils, haven’t really held each other accountable. As difficult as a process like this is, it is a learning moment for us and it demonstrates our commitment to try and do better.”

After being asked for a response on March 1, Diggdon did not provide The Reporter with a comment by press time Tuesday afternoon.