PORT HAWKESBURY: Two Members of Parliament (MP) recently announced the Government of Canada’s plan to renew Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan with a commitment of $2-billion over nine years.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Mike Kelloway, announced over $384-million in funding through the 14 new and existing initiatives to strengthen and improve marine safety under the next phase of the Ocean Protection plan.

The federal funding announcement was made on July 26 at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

“In 2016, our government turned the page on the previous government’s inaction on protecting our oceans, keeping our coast guard stations open, and keeping marine species safe,” Alghabra said. “We are renewing and expanding the Oceans Protection Plan. That means we get to build on our progress over the past six years to strengthen marine shipping, protect our ecosystems and make our supply chains stronger and more resilient.”

The federal transport minister advised that in Nova Scotia and across the Atlantic region, the Ocean Protection Plan has helped nearly 350 students complete training through the marine training program at the Strait Area Campus of the NSCC.

“Since graduating, many of these students, including women and Indigenous students, are now putting their skills to work in the marine industry,” Alghabra said. “The plan also contributed to the removal or assessment to 84 abandoned boats from Atlantic waterways that posed a risk to safe navigation.”

Alghabra suggested this will build on the important work they are doing together to make Canadian waters safer.

“Better responding to marine emergencies to cover more types of marine pollutions than just oil spills, investing in new technologies to help accommodate the increase in ship traffic in our waters,” Alghabra said. “And to train more students through the marine training program to go on to work in the marine industry. As we continue to build on the important work on the Oceans Protection Plan, we’ll keep working to ensure our marine system remains resilient.”

Kelloway, who is the Cape Breton-Canso MP, advised the Oceans Protection Plan, in partnership with Indigenous peoples and coastal communities, is proactively ensuring Canada’s world-leading marine safety system is stronger than ever.

As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelloway said Canadians expect a safe, efficient and effective marine system that keeps the supply chain strong, keeps coastlines clean, and protects local ecosystems.

“As a life-long resident of Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia, I can attest to the significant influence the ocean has on our way of life and in fact our cultural identity,” Kelloway said. “In addition to being the economic engine that fuels Indigenous, rural and coastal communities, our oceans are a source of jobs, food, energy, and indeed enjoyment.”

It’s also important to remember, Kelloway said, that the world’s oceans are the main transport arteries for global trade and according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), maritime trade volumes are set to triple by 2050.

“One of the many ways that our government is improving marine safety is through the incredible work that’s being carried on by the Canadian Hydrographic Service, which uses Canadian Coast Guard vessels as a platform to conduct regular field surveys and take hydrographic measurements,” Kelloway said. “This is especially important in high-risk, high-priority areas like the Canadian Artic. Given the implications of longer ice-free seasons in the Arctic waters, we must prepare and we must prepare now for higher marine traffic volume, as well as the type of cargo being transported.”

To improve on water safety and limit risks to the marine environment, the local MP said officials rely on charts and publications produced by the Canadian Hydrographic Service to help ensure the safe movement of both large and smaller vessels.

“With funding from the OPP2.0, the Canadian Hydrographic Service will be able to address important gaps in hydrography by increasing surveying and charting along major marine transportation corridors in the Arctic,” Kelloway said. “The operating season in the Arctic is typically quite short and often very challenging, to counteract this, the Canadian Hydrographic Service will use the new funding to leverage innovative approaches, tools and technologies to increase its capacity.”

As the MP of Cape Breton-Canso, Kelloway believes the Ocean Protection Plan shows his government is taking bold, concrete, and meaningful action to protect, restore. and regenerate oceans and aquatic resources while continuing to drive economic prosperity.

“With the renewal and expansion of the OPP, Canada will be relying heavily, heavily on NSCC graduates and graduates from other academic institutions to help strengthen marine safety,” Kelloway said. “To build a more sustainable, prosperous and inclusive oceans economy for rural coastal communities and in fact all Canadians.”

NSCC President Don Bureaux advised that after losing Kelloway in his role at the college and once he became the local area’s MP, he knew he would never forget about NSCC, the important work that they do, and would be their biggest champion in Ottawa.

“And folks, I can tell you, he has lived up to that and more. I really mean this Mike from the bottom of my heart, you’re doing an excellent job as our MP for this region and keep up the great work,” Bureaux said. “We can’t underestimate the importance of (this) announcement, if we think about the future of the world, it’s not an exaggeration to say it lies in our oceans. We have this deep responsibility to do all we can as citizens to protect that, to honour it, and to harvest that in the best way that we can.”