ANTIGONISH: Three members of the StFX administration have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, StFX President Any Hakin confirmed that he and two other members of the university’s leadership team tested positive over the past few days.

“We are all fully vaccinated and experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” according to a Facebook post made on Dec. 12. “All Public Health protocols are being followed and we are able to work virtually while we isolate. The focus of our team remains on supporting our students and our community.”

In that same post, Hakin confirmed there are 125 students isolating, 26 of them on campus.

“Public Health notes that some cases associated with the outbreak are being counted in the Central Zone. As per previous conversations with Public Health, we must continue to be prepared for the number to increase in the days ahead,” the post reads.

Also on the weekend, it was confirmed that Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury, is on the list of school exposure sites, along with Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, and Chedabucto Centre/Guysborough Academy.

In a letter sent today, Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux confirmed a positive case at the Strait Area Campus, connected to the outbreak in Antigonish.

As a result, the NSCC is: postponing in-person holiday events; staff and students are asked to move meetings online; visitor access is limited to campuses, and there will be no bookings for gyms and other facilities; fitness centres will be closed; and masks must stay on for exams.

Rapid testing is available at the Strait Area Campus, which is adding extra hours for rapid testing of all students and staff, the letter states.

“Our community is our priority,” Bureaux’s letter reads. “You deserve to celebrate with your colleagues at the campuses. You deserve to have a loosening of these safety measures which I know are wearing on all of us. But we’re not there yet. This outbreak has meant pulling back on just a few measures to keep us all safe. This is important at all times but even more so as everyone prepares to leave their studies and work for a needed break. I am sorry for any inconvenience these slight changes cause and I know that fatigue related to this pandemic is real.”

And finally from the weekend, it was announced that due to the current volume of COVID cases, Nova Scotia Public Health staff is unable to reach all close contacts promptly. They said those whose lab test is positive will continue to get an initial contact from public health within 24 hours, and they will be provided information on required isolation and testing, plus asked to contact their close contacts.

Those who believe they have in close contact with someone who tested positive, were directed to the public health web site: https://www.nshealth.ca/information-covid-19-close-contacts.

A day before he confirmed his positive test, Hakin made a formal apology to the StFX, Antigonish and wider community, in a Facebook post.

“I have heard from our students, faculty and staff, their families, business owners and residents of the town and county of Antigonish, I hear the worry in your voices, the concern and anxiety in your notes and I understand the anger that is being felt after working together for so long to get it right,” the Dec. 11 post reads. “Please know that we deeply regret the consequences of the activities which should have been celebratory occasions for our university and community. Hearing how the virus is impacting our campus and our wider community is simply heartbreaking.”

The university added that plans are to finish exams before the new academic year resumes on Jan. 4, 2022.

Public health also made changes to its list of close contact exposure advisories.

This includes GoodLife Fitness (26 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., public health said, noting it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

There was a potential exposure of minimal risk to the public, public health said at Boston Pizza (133 Church St., Antigonish) on Dec. 7 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. They said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date can develop symptoms up to Dec. 21.