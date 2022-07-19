WOLFVILLE: Two former StFX X-Men football standouts made their return to Nova Scotia as professional athletes in the Canadian Football League (CFL) as they participated in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic game held at Acadia University on July 16.

While they’re at different stages of their professional careers, linebacker Henoc Muamba and offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar both made the most out of their time dawning the white and blue in Antigonish.

In his graduating year, Muamba captured the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) Presidents’ Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player and later went on to be drafted first overall in the 2011 CFL Draft to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, becoming the first X-Men to be drafted first overall.

Muamba became a very significant part of the Blue Bombers defense in 2012 and built off that and had an even better 2013 season, setting a new career high with 106 defensive tackles, the second most in the league.

His outstanding 2013 campaign was recognized by the Blue Bombers as he was unanimously voted as the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. He won the Lew Hayman Trophy as the East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

On Feb. 6, 2014, Muamba made his football dreams a reality and signed with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL). He played in 13 regular season games with the Colts, recording three solo tackles and two assisted tackles, and was released on Sept. 5, 2015.

Less than a month later, Muamba signed with the Montreal Alouettes nearing the end of the 2015 CFL season but was released by the Alouettes on Feb. 16, 2016, to once again pursue his NFL interest.

Muamba signed with the Dallas Cowboys on July 30, 2016 but was released by the Cowboys on the final 53-man cut down day.

On Oct. 5, 2016, Muamba and the Saskatchewan Roughriders agreed to terms on a contract bringing him back to the CFL for the third time.

In a partial season with the Riders, Muamba contributed 18 tackles on defense, nine on specials teams, with two sacks and two forced fumbles. In his second season in Saskatchewan, Muamba played in 17 regular season games, amassing 82 defensive tackles, 11 tackles on special teams, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Muamba was released by the Riders at the start of free agency, to avoid paying him an offseason bonus of $35,000 Canadian.

On April 12, 2018, Muamba agreed to a three-year contract with the Alouettes and went on to have a season in which he recorded career highs in tackles with 108, a career high in sacks with five, as well as one interception and one forced fumble.

This standout season earned Muamba award nominations by the Alouettes for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player, Defensive Player, and Canadian Player.

Muamba had another strong season in 2019 as he played in 17 regular season games and recorded 93 defensive tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles and once again received the team nomination for Most Outstanding Canadian.

Continuing his memorable season, the CFL recognized Muamba as the 2019 Most Outstanding Canadian, as he set a new standard for Canadians on defence.

On March 16, 2021, the Mississauga native signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Argonauts.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Gregor MacKellar was selected sixth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft. Originally from Timberlea, MacKellar had a dominant tenure at StFX Univeristy playing in 21 games over three seasons.

MacKellar on the other hand, is just beginning his professional career with only two games played.

The 23-year-old Timberlea native was selected in the first round, sixth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Argonauts.

MacKellar played in 21 games for the X-Men over three seasons, losing out on one of them due to COVID cancellations.

Over his three years in Antigonish, he was a champion of the Loney Bowl twice, in 2018 and 2021; was an AUS All-Star in 2020 and 2021 and was named a Second Team All-Canadian in 2021.

MacKelllar’s second game played for the double blue was this past weekend against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2022 version of Touchdown Atlantic at Acadia University in Wolfville.

“It’s good to be back in Nova Scotia,” MacKellar told The Reporter prior to the July 16 kickoff. “We didn’t play here last year at X, so it’s almost been two years. My parents are around here somewhere. It’s exciting.”

Muamba and MacKellar, along with the rest of the Argonaut team, were greeted with an East Coast welcome of bagpipes as the landed in Halifax on July 13.

It was a Wynton McManis 50 yard pick-six return for a touchdown off a Cody Fajardo pass and a McLeod Bethel-Thompson two-point convert that capped off a 30-24 Argonaut victory over the Roughriders in what was a physical and aggressive game.

Shaq Richardson secured the win for the Argos, intercepting Fajardo with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Saskatchewan fought with everything in their tank as Fajardo connected with Duke Williams on a 32-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 21-21 with six minutes remaining.

Fireworks erupted prior to kickoff, as during the pre-game warmup Saskatchewan’s Williams and Toronto’s Richardson squared off against one another, with Williams throwing Richardson’s helmet at him.

The July 16 game was the sixth edition in the Touchdown Atlantic series but first since 2019. It was the first time a regular season CFL game was played in Nova Scotia; Halifax hosted Toronto and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exhibition game in 2005.

Raymond Stadium’s seating capacity was increased from about 3,000 to over 10,000, and some of the 10,886 fans in attendance arrived three hours prior to kickoff to tailgate.

“It means a lot to the community here. It means a lot to the league. It means a lot to the country, to be honest with you,” Muamba told reporters. “I think that it shows you know the hunger, the thirst that exists here in Eastern Canada. Not only to that shows the love of the game out here in Eastern Canada, but also that show that they’re ready and excited for a team.”

Fans that attended the Touchdown Atlantic game, which offers a tease of CFL to Atlantic Canada, hope that this will be enough proof for the CFL that an expansion into the Maritimes would work.

“Having played here, I know what it’s like,” Muamba said. “I know the people out here, how much they love the game and they feel like they’re missing out a little bit on some CFL.”