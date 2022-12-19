HALIFAX: Properties in Inverness and Antigonish counties have been announced as new nature reserves and wilderness areas.

During an announcement last week, the provincial government said it is investing an additional $20 million to help protect more of Nova Scotia’s land and water, and designating another 9,300 hectares of Crown land for the benefit of Nova Scotians and the environment. Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman announced the creation of six new nature reserves and the expansion of seven existing wilderness areas.

Among the ecological sites announced as new nature reserves is 276 hectares of the Glendyer Nature Reserve in Inverness County and among the expanded wilderness areas is the Eigg Mountain-James River area of Antigonish County which will increase by 71 hectares.

In an email to The Reporter, provincial spokesperson Mikaela Etchegary wrote that most of the areas announced were selected during the assessment and consultation process that led to their inclusion in the 2013 Parks and Protected Areas Plan.

“Those sites were determined through the multi-year assessment and consultation process focussing on Crown lands,” she wrote. “Some sites, such as the 71 hectares at Eigg Mountain James River Wilderness Area, includes private lands that were acquired by the province from the landowner who was interested in selling those lands to the province for conservation purposes.”

The province said the additional funding will go to the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust, which helps private land conservation organizations with the cost of acquiring and protecting private land. The work of these organizations is critical to help Nova Scotia reach its goal of protecting 20 per cent of its land and water by 2030, they said.

“Government cannot achieve this goal alone, and there is still lots of work ahead of us,” Halman said. “The funding announced today will help our land conservation partners continue their important work and leadership. Together we will help ensure a sustainable and healthy future for our province, our people and our economy.”

The province said the newly protected areas bring the total amount of land and fresh water protected in Nova Scotia to over 13 per cent.

“In addition to all that we enjoy about nature, protecting more land in Nova Scotia is critically important for our sustainable and prosperous future,” Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables said. “It supports biodiversity and helps with carbon capture which are key as our climate changes.”

In addition to the goals established by the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act, Etchegary said there are more plans.

“Improving coastal protection is one of the criteria we apply when assessing and advancing lands for protection,” she wrote. “A new protected areas strategy will be released by December 2023 to guide that work. In addition, the province’s climate change plan,’ Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth,’ released (two weeks ago), has five actions to protect and restore natural areas and ecosystems so they can help minimize climate impacts. The province will also continue work to designate additional sites identified in the 2013 Parks and Protected Areas Plan, which includes lands in these counties.”

The province said protected areas conserve Nova Scotia’s biodiversity, unique habitats, coastlines, and natural landscapes and features while providing places for people to connect with nature and play an essential role in fighting climate change.

“These sites contain important conservation features, including large intact landscapes, old-growth forests, wildlife corridors, significant waterways, species-at-risk habitat, near-urban wilderness and coastal ecosystems such as beaches, dunes, cliffs, islands and salt marshes,” said Chris Miller, Executive Director, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – Nova Scotia Chapter.

According to a press release issued last week by the Nova Scotia Nature Trust, over 14,000 hectares of the province’s finest wild spaces have been protected so far thanks what they are calling a “unique and successful” Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust.

“The Land Legacy Trust’s success is truly cause for celebration,” says Bonnie Sutherland, Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Nature Trust (NSNT). “This unsung, yet transformative fund has dramatically advanced the pace and scale of private land conservation in Nova Scotia, already making 14,000 hectares of exciting conservation wins possible.”

Established in 2008 with a $23 million investment by Nova Scotia’s former Progressive Conservative Government, the fund’s purpose is to advance the protection of ecologically significant, threatened and irreplaceable natural areas on private lands, the NSNT said. It enables permanent, on-the-ground conservation results that help to stem accelerating biodiversity loss and devastating climate change impacts, they said.

“Land trusts have leveraged $65 million worth of land conservation from Land Legacy Trust funds to date,” said Sutherland. “That’s an amazing 300 per cent return on investment for the province. And today we can be assured that we can keep going.”

The NSNT said this province is unique in Canada in that more than 65 per cent of land, including 85 per cent of the coastline, is privately owned. This means many of the province’s most ecologically important natural areas are beyond the reach of traditional government-led conservation efforts, they noted.

Land trusts have successfully multiplied the conservation impact of the Land Legacy Trust funds by leveraging generous donations of land as well as significant federal, municipal, corporate, foundation and community donations, the NSNT stated.

The Land Legacy Trust supports conservation land trusts, like the NSNT and the Nature Conservancy of Canada, who are the experts in protecting these highly significant, but increasingly threatened, privately-owned natural areas, the nature trust said.

“Without the Land Legacy Trust many of Nova Scotia’s best and most beloved natural areas would have disappeared,” says Jaimee Morozoff, Nova Scotia Program Director. “We are deeply appreciative of the Land Legacy Trust.”

In 14 years the fund has directly led to 179 new protected areas, the NSNT said, noting these important and beloved wild areas include the Nova Scotia Nature Trust’s iconic 100 Wild Islands, the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness, the Mabou Highlands, and St. Mary’s River conservation lands, as well as the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Shaw Wilderness Park, the wildlife corridor on the Chignecto Isthmus, and the Port Joli Focal Area.