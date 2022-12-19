Town council orders property owner to repair dangerous deck

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish has voted to honour an early-November order to remedy for a property located at 28 Bay Street that has been deemed dangerous and unsightly.

The issue was brought to the town’s attention following an objection from a neighbouring property, then a subsequent order to remedy was issued on Nov. 7.

“The issue began with a residential complaint regarding yard and solid waste concerns around the property. Those issues are being addressed with the property owner and bylaw office and process has been made,” Director of Community Development Kate MacInnis said during a special council meeting on Dec. 6. “Upon visit to the site, further issues relating to the structural integrity of the rear deck (were discovered), which is the order being reviewed today.”

The home owner submitted a letter to town staff requesting the decision by the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) be delayed until the spring.

During the special hearing, Rob Ray told council that his intention was to have the back porch fixed prior to Hurricane Fiona rolling through Antigonish, but has since experienced some delays.

“I think they’ve given me until Jan. 7, to get the porch fixed,” Ray said. “And so, what I’m asking is, I’m anticipating it’s going to be rather cold in January. I am going to try and get it done by that date, but if we have some weather events; if it’s minus-30 it’s very difficult to put up woodwork.”

In preparation for potential weather delays, the home owner suggested he’s asking for a slight delay.

“I’m trying to get the work done on that right away, because I know my neighbour is very upset,” Ray said. “I’m just asking for a bit of consideration. That’s all I’m asking.”

MacInnis detailed a report that noted the major concern was the structural integrity while also highlighting a back door as well.

“We understand no one is currently in that section of the house, but we’re just concerned for any current or future tenants,” she said. “Looking at the building inspector report, it noted following a visit to the site and a discussion with the property owner, the rear deck is in need of repair and poses a danger to anyone who may enter upon it.”

The property in question contains multiple-dwelling units that are rented separately, which MacInnis said the report mentioned was the major cause of concern. Ray advised the entire building was currently vacant.

“Before any work starts, the property owner has to contact EDPC, for the proper applications so they can make sure it is done to code,” she said.

While they haven’t been inside the building, Shaun Smith, the town’s bylaw officer, advised the power and water were still believed to be hooked up.

When asked if someone was living there recently, the property owner responded there wasn’t, but he was questioned on why the light in the front window was turned on.

“I’ve got some lights going on,” Ray told council. “Right now it’s helping with moisture.”

Questioned on how someone would access the upstairs apartment with the deck removed, the property owner advised he could build a set of stairs up to the door, as they’ve been scaling the side of the almost non-existing deck to use the back door.

“Looking at the project, our main concern is safety. It is the recommendation that the rear deck of 28 Bay Street needs to be repaired in as timely of manner as possible as it poses current safety concerns,” MacInnis said. “And understanding the current pressures of local contractors as a result of Hurricane Fiona, it is our recommendation that the property owner supply the town with a written letter outlining a timeline for the repairs by a contractor within 14 days of council’s decision.”

The repair work must not take any longer than 45 days upon receipt of the letter, she said, and if any additional time is required, written submission must be made to the town and EDPC and noted if there is failure to comply it would proceed to a summary offence.

According to Jonathan Martin, EDPC’s building inspector, as of the time of the meeting, Ray had not applied for a building permit to start on the repairs to the deck, however Smith indicated an application had been picked up on Dec. 2.

Addressing council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said looking at the recommendations, the town is giving the property owner plenty of time to get the necessary repair work completed.

“There is a provision in there should additional time be required, he can make another application and give another reason for the delay, whatever that may be,” Boucher said. “My vote would be to go with the staff recommendations and I think there’s room in there for inclement weather that might come up.”

Council passed a motion to accept the staff recommendations unanimously.