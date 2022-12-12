INVERNESS: The hospital welcomed two new doctors just as the provincial government held a public meeting to discuss the state of local health care.

On Dec. 2, what the province is calling a “community conversation” was held in Inverness with Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, as well as Deputy Health Minister Jeannine Lagassé and Nova Scotia Health interim CEO Karen Oldfield.

After concerns were expressed in the community about the high numbers of people visiting the emergency department at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, particularly by Inverness Municipal Council, MacMaster acknowledged that health care is changing.

“I know there is a feeling of some strain on the system and I think it’s largely because of closures in other areas; people coming into Inverness to the ER here and such,” he said. “You see the golf course development and the changes it’s brought to the community, particularly in the summer time when things are really busy, and that adds strain to the health care system.”

Despite the pending retirement of the last general practice surgeon serving the hospital in Inverness, MacMaster said there are no plans to close the surgical unit.

“That is a big change because people are used to getting surgeries here locally,” he noted. “It’s still fully operational, and from what I understand, there is no view to seeing it close or reduce operations. There are visiting surgeons coming in but the kinds of surgeries now are more like day surgeries, where you can come in and go out the same day.”

Last week Nova Scotia Health confirmed that new doctors, Dr. Kathryn Binnersley and Dr. Jasmine Lowry, are working full time in their family medicine practice at ICMH. They said both are graduates of the Dalhousie University Family Medicine Residency Program and have spent the past two years working as medical residents in Inverness, as well as other parts of Cape Breton.

“In Inverness County, with our aging population, increased numbers of emergency visits, especially during the summer, there is a great need for doctors so we could not be more thrilled with Dr. Binnersley and Dr. Lowry joining our team in Inverness,” Heather Gillis, ICMH facility manager, said.

Brenda Rankin MacDonald, ICMH Charitable Foundation fundraising coordinator, said the new doctors will be featured in this year’s fundraising campaign.

Binnersley said setting up a practice in Inverness offers advantages.

“I chose Inverness for my residency for several reasons. I knew I wanted to work in a rural hospital to focus on family and emergency medicine,” she said. “I have already been here for two years which gave me the opportunity to get to know my colleagues and the medical community which is a relatively small group. Everyone knows each other. I already know majority of the staff as well as many of the specialists. This will be good for my patients. From working here, I am pleased to see that the genuine caring feeling for patients is very present here in this hospital.”

Lowry will be working in the hospital’s emergency department and seeing patients in her office and in the hospital

“It is the broad scope of work that attracted me to family medicine,” she noted. “It will be challenging, it will be a balancing act, but I am looking forward to it.”

During the public meeting, Inverness Warden Bonny MacIsaac expressed a concern that arises when RCMP officers have to take people to the hospital.

“We might have two officers on duty and you have one at an out-patient sitting there for hours, and then the patient is seen and then it’s like they have to go to Sydney. Then the RCMP member is transporting them to Sydney and has to start all over again being assessed when they get to Sydney. It’s leaving us vulnerable here without protection,” she said. “Is there something in the system that can be done for those situations that would help?”

In 10 sessions, Oldfield said this was the first time that question was asked.

“It’s an excellent point because it’s really two problems. I don’t know the answer, however I’ve just made a note and I think we need to do a little work, in particular on the policing side,” she replied. “Your RCMP resources are stretched thin to begin with.”

Retired emergency nurse Ruth Skinner asked about efforts to recruit, not just doctors and nurses.

“I would like to know what we’re doing about recruitment and retention, not just nursing, I’m talking about diagnostic imaging, I’m talking about lab workers and workers in our health care system in general,” she said. “I have a bit of an idea about the physicians but it’s the other health care workers I’m interested in knowing just a brief overview of what the plan is.”

Thompson replied that they tell people at every session they’ve held, to get the word out to those who might be interested in a health care career.

“We’ve known, for at least 15 years, that we were going to be in this position. We’ve known that, I don’t know why we didn’t address it,” she responded. “And we’re behind now so the first thing is we’ve increased the number of seats across as many designations as we can to grow our own.”

In addition to increasing the numbers of nursing and physicians placements at universities, the minister said they’ve entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Michener Institute targeting lab technicians and those training in diagnostic imaging.

“The second thing is also giving people an opportunity to ladder in their careers. If you are, as an example, in nursing, if you’re a (Continuing Care Assistant) and you want to move through the potential of becoming a (Licenced Practical Nurse), or a (Registered Nurse), or Nurse Practitioner, all of those things, we want to make your ladder easier. The same with Primary Care Paramedics, if they want to become Advanced Care Paramedics, or Critical Care Paramedics, we want to make sure that everybody is able to access the education that they want. And then the third thing is around immigration,” she noted. “We absolutely need in-migration so if there’s people working away, we want them to come home and we are working with the colleges. We are looking at internationally educated graduates across all designations, to come and work here with us. And working with the college (of Physicians) to make the licencing easier.”

Thompson said the province is working with unions that represent health care professionals to improve work-life balance.

“Each designation has particular struggles,” she said. “There’s some work that’s started and completed, but there’s a lot of things in the pipe trying to get and untangle the knot to support our health care workers because we need a ton of them.”

Contributed photos

Lagassé replied that they are also working to shorten and streamline the recruitment process.

In addition to proper compensation, Oldfield noted that valuing and respecting workers is another way to attract more people into health care.

“We have lots of incentives in different parts of our system, particularly where there are hard-to-recruit areas. Sometimes it could be tuition, sometimes it’s bursaries,” she noted.

In response to a submitted question whether the government has considered an incentive program to assist people financially to take RN or LPN programs, in exchange for working in the province for a certain period of time, Thompson said they have waived tuition for those training to be CCAs, and noted there are federal programs to provide tuition relief. For those who’ve graduated, the minister said they are looking at things like signing bonuses.

Although the province has taken steps, Oldfield said travel nurses are luring candidates from Nova Scotia.

“The government made a decision to offer full-time employment to every nursing grad in this province for the next five years,” said Oldfield.

In addition to hiring people dedicated specifically for recruitment to certain regions, Oldfield mentioned there is also a $2 million provincial fund dedicated specifically to help communities attract health care workers.

Near the conclusion of the session, a local resident detailed struggles to get treatment for his late wife’s triple negative breast cancer diagnosis. While immunotherapy is available in the United States to deal with this type of cancer, the man said it is not in Canada.

The resident, who did not provide his name, said his wife’s attempts to treat this aggressive type of cancer were thwarted by government red tape, provincially and federally.

“I’m not just talking about the current government; this goes back years, if not decades. You failed, you failed to plan for doctors, nurses, and health care worker retirements, you failed to plan for an aging population and immigration, and you failed your constituents on health care.”