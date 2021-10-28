GUYSBOROUGH: The transit system that was scheduled to start servicing the Guysborough and Mulgrave areas is delaying their launch.

During the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 19, providing council an update on the transit board, Councillor Mary Desmond advised that because of unforeseen circumstances, the service is still looking for drivers.

“They had an advertisement for drivers, and had four applicants,” Desmond said. “And three of them withdrew and they only have one driver as of now.”

She indicated they’re still looking for additional part-time drivers, to be able to provide a working transit system for the service area.

Following the council meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters that despite a slight delay, bringing a transit system to the municipality will be an enhancement of services.

“I’m the first one to say, people need transportation,” Pitts said. “For medical appointments, to pick up groceries, or just a day of shopping type of thing.”

Pitts believes it’s imperative that people within his municipality have the option of dialling up a service provider to get to wherever they want to go.

“We continue to work with that group, going forward.”