STRAIT AREA: The counties of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough and Antigonish are, once again, well represented on the list of nominees for the 35th annual East Coast Music Awards (ECMAs).

The folk-pop duo of Madison Violet, made up of Lisa MacIsaac and Brenley MacEachern, garnered four nods, the most amongst Cape Breton performers.

“First of all, we are in great company with all the other nominees,” MacIsaac said in an email interview with the duo, who are in the middle of a tour in the United Kingdom, when asked about being recognized in their backyard, so to speak.

She added, “We have been living out of suitcases for so long, touring the globe; but, when all is said and done, Cape Breton is where my heart is. And, being recognized by my original stomping grounds is an honour, knowing how much incredible talent there is on the east coast.”

The accomplished singer-songwriters, on the strength of their album eleven, are up for Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year, Folk Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

“We don’t do this job for the accolades, but it doesn’t hurt to know that we have people on the east coast who enjoy our music, and continue to support us; it’s a real cup filler,” MacIsaac said, when asked about the significance of being recognized by the fans.

She explained that all of the 2023 nominations are “especially special for us,” because they recorded and produced eleven.

Because, like most musicians, Madison Violet was unable “to do what we do” for quite a while during the COVID-19 global pandemic, they had more time than usual on their hands. MacEachern bought an Airstream, gutted it and then built a recording studio, while the pair took a production course at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“So, from tip to tail, creating and writing – up until the mixing process – we did it all ourselves,” MacIsaac said, noting it was the first time that they were “100 per cent at the helm” during the recording process.”

From creating soundscapes to not having time constraints, she added, “It gave us so much freedom.”

“We wrote most of the album on the fly, as we were writing the tracks, lyrics and melodies while in the studio; something we’ve not really been able to do before, because other people were on the clock.”

While taking this new approach, MacEachern offered that they were able to “let the songs grow organically.”

“And, if at any point we felt like a song wasn’t right, we’d scratch what we recorded and begin again. I have to say that it’s the most fun we’ve ever had recording an album.”

MacIsaac called the process “refreshing and exhilarating.”

“We’re both pretty proud that we managed to pull it off and have learned many new skills that we will be able to put into our future albums, as well as producing other artists.”

As for the tracks found on eleven, MacEachern described them as a “reckoning with the past and the journeys we’ve both had to navigate over the last several years.”

“We’ve had our fair share of tragedy with the loss of both our brothers, and my 20-year-old niece, so there’s a thread of grief and heartbreak. A lot of time can pass after losing someone and then one day it creeps up on you and it feels very present, like it’s just happened,” she explained.

“There’s no dismissing the pain or disappointment anymore … you have to take time to process it and that comes out in some of these songs. I think that’s the running thread of this album.”

Folk pop duo Moira & Claire now call Antigonish home.

In keeping with the theme of duos, the Antigonish sister act and creators of I’m not usually this forward but… Moira & Claire garnered nominations for Group Recording of the Year, Rising Star Recording of the Year (South Shore) and TD Fans’ Choice Video of the Year for Delaney’s Dad.

“It was so wild seeing our names next to artists we’ve been fans of for so long like Dylan Menzie, The Fortunate Ones and The East Pointers,” Moira MacMillan said.

Describing it as a “surreal moment,” she added, “Claire missed the first half of the nominations, and then called me as soon as her class was finished and she heard our nominations being announced through the phone.”

Along with the impact of their first album, Moira & Claire continue to leave their mark on social media platforms, including Tik Tok where they have a following of more than 150,000.

The Trews

Veteran Antigonish rockers The Trews are nominees in the Group Recording of the Year and Rock Recording of the Year categories for Wanderers, while Morgan Toney, originally of We’koqma’q First Nation, received an Indigenous Artist of the Year nod.

Isabella Samson, a native of Louisdale, continues her recent run of success on the award scene, which includes a Nova Scotia Music Week 2022 honour for Folk-Roots Recording of the Year, which came on the heels of a Canadian Folk Music Award as Young Performer of the Year.

“I was pretty excited,” the nursing student at Cape Breton University (CBU) told The Reporter.

Samson is one of the nominees for Rising Star Recording of the Year for “Love Takes You Home.”

“It makes it extra special,” she offered of what she calls one of her favourites, one of the top-two tunes on her album If It’s Not Forever.

Samson explained that the song tells the story of “moving away and missing home,” which many of her family members have experienced in having to leave their beloved Cape Breton.

“I love being here; I love Cape Breton,” she continued of the sentiment reflected in the tune.

Samson credited the key vocal contributions of Brett Pearce, a fellow ECMA nominee, and noted producer Keith Mullins for the success of “Love Takes You Home.”

She agreed she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her 19th birthday on May 6 than at the 2023 ECMAs.

“It is one of my favourite memories,” Samson noted of being able to attend the annual event in 2022.

Isabella Samson

Justin Gregg, one of the members of Bingly and the Rogues, said they are “beyond excited” to be nominated for Children’s Entertainer of the Year.

He explained that the core group, which includes Ranke de Vries, Laura Teasdale, Jake Hanlon, Jenn Priddle, Natasha MacKinnon, and Paul Tynan, formed and recorded their first album in 2019.

“We focused on creating songs that were fun and funny, and that showcased the amazing talent of the many Antigonish-based musicians who came together for the project,” Gregg offered in an email.

Bingly and the Rogues have collaborated with more than 20 musicians, and even more children, to write and record songs. The group recently released #WrittenByKids, with all song lyrics written by kids, that also showcases Antigonish talents such as Mary Beth Carty, Carolyn Curry, Sophie Lawrence, Wavey Middleton, and fellow 2023 ECMA nominees Moira & Claire.

Eva Laudadio, only nine, wrote and sang a song on the album which was featured on CBC radio’s Mainstreet last fall.

“We’re so excited to bring attention to the amazing talent in this community, and this ECMA is a tribute to their genius,” Gregg said.

For Dinostories, which garnered the ECMA nod, Bingly and the Rogues teamed up with Dan Bray and Noella Murphy of The Villains Theatre to write the songs for their children’s show of the same name that debuted at Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre (FAST) last summer. Gregg and de Vries penned the lyrics, while Bray and Murphy provided the vocals.

“We wanted to write songs that were super catchy and easy for young kids to sing along, and that could teach them some dinosaur science. We’ve heard that our song “Fluffy Butts” has been particularly popular with young kids, as I am sure you can imagine,” Gregg said.

The awards will be presented on the final day of the 35th annual ECMA festival, which is scheduled for May 3 to 7 in Halifax.

In the Jan. 24 press release announcing the 2023 nominees, organizers noted there will be further announcements in the coming weeks, include conference details and the list of showcase artists.