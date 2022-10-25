HALIFAX: Green energy projects earmarked for the Strait area are expected to benefit from legislative changes introduced by the provincial government.

The province said amendments to several pieces of legislation introduced on Oct. 17 are designed to pave the way for the production and use of green hydrogen in Nova Scotia.

“Green hydrogen is a clean-burning fuel that can help with our transition to green, renewable energy in circumstances where fossil fuels cannot easily be replaced,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “By updating and clarifying our legislation, we are positioning Nova Scotia as a leader in green hydrogen production and outlining a clear regulatory path for businesses.”

Existing energy-related legislation has regulatory gaps which could impede the safe development of hydrogen projects, the province said, noting that Rushton tabled two bills that will close those gaps, provide flexibility to develop the industry, and support the use of green hydrogen as part of Nova Scotia’s clean energy transition.

The province said one bill amends the Electricity Act to expand the definition of “wholesale customer” to include businesses that are advancing green hydrogen projects, and the bill will also allow the government to create a new hydrogen innovation program.

The second bill amends several pieces of legislation, the province said: expanding the scope of the Underground Hydrocarbons Storage Act to include hydrogen, ammonia, carbon sequestration, and compressed air energy storage; including pipelines built for hydrogen or hydrogen blends in the Pipeline Act; and allowing the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to also consider hydrogen as part of a gas distribution system under the Gas Distribution Act.

The province said there are at least six active green hydrogen projects in Nova Scotia, they include four large export projects to deliver low-carbon energy to markets in Europe and two smaller projects for domestic use.

“To our knowledge, four hydrogen developers are interested in export projects (Bear Head, Fortescue, Northland, and EverWind) and two are interested in domestic production and use (Eastward Energy and Port Hawkesbury Paper),” Department of Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Patricia Jreige wrote The Reporter via email.

With hydrogen projects in the province “at varying levels of planning,” Jreige said the final report is not expected until March 31, 2023.

In a press release issued on June 21, Charbone Hydrogen Corporation announced it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) to develop a partnership for the establishment of a “small-scale” green hydrogen production facility in Point Tupper.

“PHP is committed to facilitating a transition in Nova Scotia to a diversity of green energy futures,” said Bevan Lock, Mill Co-Manager at PHP. “Charbone’s vision and capacity for timely building out small-scale green hydrogen production will bring value to the region and represent another tangible step on that journey; we are excited by the opportunity to further develop this concept.”

The two companies have set Nov. 18 as the date to reach a definitive agreement. Once that is done, Charbone and PHP intend to “explore and identify the best uses of hydrogen for the assets and benefits of PHP’s eco-industrial park and other potential local projects.” They went to noted that “particular attention will be paid to the potential reuse of process water in order to enhance the circularity of the processes.”

Although this is Charbone’s first such project, the Quebec-based company said it brings to the table “expertise in the development and construction of modular and scalable facilities for the production of green hydrogen.”

Charbone said it is expected to be responsible for sourcing renewable energy through separate discussions with local power producers and that Charbone will be responsible for the sale and distribution of its green hydrogen in the Maritimes.

“Charbone’s model of small-scale, modular and scalable regional hubs is receiving a lot of attention from the markets where we want to operate, as it is socially acceptable by the local community and the different stakeholders as it provides a solution to the transport and delivery limitations of hydrogen,” said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone.

Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States of America and Canada, Charbone intends to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial companies.

“This innovative project is an exciting opportunity for the Strait area and aligns with our vision of a green energy future for the region,” Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said.

“We see significant opportunities for the town as the transition to green energy progresses and are pleased that Charbone intends to locate in proximity to Port Hawkesbury with their first maritime provinces location,” noted Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.

The province said the most promising use for offshore wind energy is generating renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen for use in the province and for export. They said green hydrogen is a “clean alternative to fossil fuels” because it does not create greenhouse gas emissions and offshore wind is an option to help Nova Scotia and Canada meet future clean electricity needs.

The province explained that hydrogen is a gas that is produced by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and water, and when hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity, like wind power, it is called green hydrogen. They said green hydrogen is considered a clean, renewable source of energy because there are no greenhouse gas emissions when it is produced or when it is burned, and green hydrogen could also help industrial processes, heavy transportation and the marine sector get off fossil fuels faster.

In a May 5 media release, it was announced that Buckeye Partners entered into an agreement to acquire Bear Head Energy in Point Tupper.

Richmond Municipal Council issued a letter of support for the project in 2021 and Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter the project, which was once looking to produce and export liquefied natural gas, is now set to produce and export green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The Bear Head project is fully permitted, and unique in eastern Canada with all project approvals and permits necessary for construction in place, placing it at a significant advantage, Buckeye Partners noted, pointing to Nova Scotia’s unique geographical characteristics which give it the potential to become one of the most productive renewable and green energy development areas in the world.

Buckeye Partners said it is their intention to develop a large-scale energy production, distribution and export hub that will offer customers lower-carbon energy solutions, including LNG or other green fuels, added CEO Todd J. Russo.

According to a Feb. 14 media release, NuStar Energy announced that it offloaded their 7.8 million-barrel storage terminal in Point Tupper to EverWind Fuels for $60 million. EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and transportation assets.

EverWind Fuels CEO Trent Vichie said his company’s project will provide employment and attract several billion dollars in investments, just in the first two phases of the project, as well as “a potential green fuel source to supply into the province.”

Vichie said EverWind is “ready to supply when the demand is there.”

Vichie said green hydrogen can take wind energy or solar energy and “turn it into a liquid fuel,” while ammonia lifts the production of agriculture roughly by two times, and today is being produced from natural gas.

EverWind said it intends to expand and develop the Point Tupper site to be the location of a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada.

Vichie said the site in Point Tupper has an existing ice-free, deep-water port with 27-meter depth and two berths which are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world. The port is the deepest in Nova Scotia and the surrounding region.

In addition, the company said the Point Tupper site has existing rail loading facilities and is adjacent to pipeline networks to support domestic and regional markets. Electricity transmission is available at the site as well as 7.7 million barrels of liquids storage and abundant freshwater, which is adjacent to the site, they said.

EverWind pointed out that the site is operated by a highly qualified, 70-person team trained to protect the surrounding environment and deliver safe operations.

Vichie said the company will establish a steering committee with members of the community, and will have a very open door, with safety and environmental issues of paramount importance.

As part of a staged development, EverWind Fuels also intends to partner with offshore wind developers to further expand production over time.