GUYSBOROUGH: After approval from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB), the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will remain at eight councillors.

Advising council of the UARB’s decision during the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 19, CAO Barry Carroll explained the number of councillors has been confirmed, but did note there were some changes to district boundaries.

“The District 4 (boundary) will touch basically, almost everybody. It’s quite an expansion,” Carroll said. “But I think otherwise most were minor changes. District 6 now includes White Head, so there are some minor changes.”

Carroll noted that other than some slight changes being made to the boundaries, Districts 2, 3, 5, and 8 are basically the same as they are now.

Council suggested that during a future meeting, they’ll request Shawn Andrews, the municipality’s deputy CAO, come in and explain the new district boundaries to them.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters it’ll remain status-quo, with some slight alterations.

“My particular area, White Head is part of District 6,” Pitts said. “Dave (Hanhams) has been extended in the other direction, but boundaries are just to get the magic number type of thing.”

When asked about how important it was to keep the designated African Nova Scotia seat that covers Lincolnville, Sunnyville, and Upper Big Tracadie, the warden suggested it was crucial.

“That is imperative that we retain that seat, and we have retained it,” Pitts said. “Over the years, we’ve defended that seat very vigorously, and going forward we’ll continue to do so.”