SYDNEY: In a stellar career highlighted by countless championship accomplishments, Leon Carter continues to add to his impressive resume.

Earlier this month, the multi-sport athlete – a native of River Bourgeois – captured his first Nova Scotia Golf Association (NSGA) Mid-Master Men’s Amateur crown with a six-stroke victory at the Lingan Golf and Country Club in Sydney.

“I am pleased with how I played,” he told The Reporter in a post-tournament interview.

Carter, who plays out of the Dundee Resort and Golf Club, fashioned a three-round score of 208 (68-70-70) to finish at 8-under-par.

That score not only secured his mid-master crown, but also a third-place finish in the mid-amateur side of the tournament, which Brett McKinnon of Glace Bay won – for the second consecutive year – with an 18-under-par performance.

It would have been a third mid-amateur championship for Carter, who put together back-to-back victories in 2010 and 2011.

“I realized that I wasn’t going to catch Brett – he had an incredible tournament,” Carter offered of his mindset heading into the final round on July 24.

Nevertheless, the veteran said, “I knew I could score well,” an attitude that he carried into that final round as he topped the mid-master amateur leaderboard.

Carter added, of his three-day effort, “I was able to hit my stride.”

He noted he loves playing at Lingan, a place where he thought he could “make a lot of birdies.” Carter explained that – even at 50 – he continues to be able to achieve length off the tee that is beneficial, particularly on par-5 holes, at the Sydney course.

This title is the latest milestone in an athletic career for Carter that boasts success not only provincially, but also nationally and internationally.

An inductee into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 2016, he made his initial mark as a fleet-footed outfielder and lead-off hitter, which included stints with Team Canada’s senior and junior baseball squads; a six-year stint donning his country’s colours, highlighted by an appearance in the World Junior Championships in Cuba in 1991.

After hanging up his baseball cleats, Carter turned his attention to the golf course, where he made his first swings at the provincial level at the 1997 championships. Only two years’ later – the lefty with the eye-popping power game – garnered second spot in the annual NSGA event in 2019. That effort catapulted Carter to his first of four provincial crowns (2000, 2002, 2004 and 2007) in eight years, one year later.

On the national stage, he represented his home province on seven Willingdon Cup teams – playing a key role in Nova Scotia’s first Canadian amateur championship victory in 2001.

In 2013, a couple of years after winning his aforementioned consecutive provincial mid-amateur titles, Carter decided to step away from competitive golf.

“I needed a break,” he remembered.

After more than six years – feeling “revitalized,” and with that signature competitive fire continuing to smolder – Carter returned to provincial tournament action.

And, now when he takes the course, there is a familiar face by his side; Carter’s wife – Tanya – is his caddy.

“It has been great,” he says of sharing that sport experience.

As for his expectations heading into the 2022 provincial championship weekend, Carter noted that he has always been “competitive by nature,” whether it is on the greens, ice or the diamond.

“I expect to win – that’s always how I’ve rolled,” he offered.

As for what’s next, there is a couples’ trip to Las Vegas on the horizon, which will – of course – include some time on the golf course, followed by preparations for the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship, which are scheduled for Aug. 23-26 at The Thornhill Club in Thornhill, Ontario.

“I am going to play as much as a can,” Carter said of readying for that tournament, adding that preparation will include swings in the golf simulator he installed at his house a few years ago – an option, he noted, has really benefited his performance.

Carter has never teed-off at The Thornhill Club.

“I am not sure what to expect,” he offered, while noting the “unpredictability” of the game whenever a player takes the course.

Carter said he is excited about being a member of Team Nova Scotia, once again. And, he added, at his age, he realizes there won’t be “too many more chances” to compete at this level on the national stage.

“I am going to try to enjoy every minute of it.”