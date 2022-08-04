ANTIGONISH: The president of the Antigonish Tourism Association says as a way to get people back into hotels and restaurants as well as supporting cultural organizations, they are setting the stage for Antigonish’s inaugural jazz festival.

“We sat down with the town, the county, the Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor Information Centre, and talked amongst us what projects would be interesting and who would be the best lead,” Paul Curry told The Reporter. “And we decided as a group, we talked about different ideas about what we would promote in the area and what would work well and we settled on this idea of a jazz festival.”

Mainly because he said, Antigonish has this huge asset in StFX University and their world-renounced jazz program.

The Antigonish Tourism Association recently received $50,000 through the Rediscover Main Street Initiative to deliver live performances, including the first Antigonish Jazz and Music Festival.

“We were incredibly happy. It gives us that seed money to make the whole thing possible, and give us the confidence to go forward,” Curry said. “You can’t sign big acts and commit to big venues without that backing behind it. So it was a big deal for us.”

The funding was announced by Central Nova MP Sean Fraser on July 18 as part of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) announcement to invest over $760,000 for 11 projects in Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

Curry, who also operates the Claymore Inn & Suites and the Justamere Café & Bakery in Antigonish, explained the Antigonish Tourism Association is a new organization that was formed in September 2021.

“It’s basically a group of hotels, restaurants and retail locations in Antigonish town and county,” Curry said. “And the people wanted to group together to help promote the region as a tourist destination.”

As for what someone could expect for the inaugural Antigonish Jazz Festival, he indicated it should be similar to what they have experienced at other jazz festivals they may have been to.

“We’re looking at sort of, concerts at different venues across town, and there might be several during the day,” Curry said. “You might have a musician come in and play one restaurant, and then another musician would play another restaurant. It would sort of be like a rolling concert.”

Pat of that idea, the tourism association president said is to get as many people into as many places as possible to gain that much needed post-pandemic exposure.

“Hopefully it will bring in tourists for a couple of days as well,” Curry said. “We have a headline show at StFX in the Millennium Centre to top things off for the three days.”

The newly-minted tourism association is excited to have their hand in on this opportunity as it fits within the mandate of the tourism association.

“Hopefully we can attract people from across the province, New Brunswick, P.E.I., and again make this an annual thing that gets bigger and better,” Curry said. “And has a sustainable life to it.”

As for the decision to host smaller, intimate performances rather than opting for the lager-scale version, he indicated that was essential to them from the outset to try to keep as many businesses as possible to be involved.

“We want to make sure businesses downtown have people back in their shops, and part of the rational too was to offer this in part of a year when typically you wouldn’t have many tourists around,” Curry said. “The event will be in November. It’s not a strong tourism season now, but it is a time we can still welcome a lot of people to the community, and lots of businesses need it, so we think it will be good for the community.”

While it’s still early on in the planning stages, tentatively the inaugural Antigonish Jazz Festival is scheduled for Nov. 17-19, 2022.