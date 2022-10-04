Leona Burkey’s career continues to hit the high notes

Singer-songwriter to release new album next month

HALIFAX: Leona Burkey laughs heartily when asked about the genesis of her career as a singer-songwriter, describing it as a “slow burn.”

That fire was ignited in L’Ardoise, where she grew up.

“It was a lucky solo,” she remembers of taking centre stage, when she was eight or so, in the school Christmas choir.

After that performance, in a small community where everyone knows everyone, Burkey became known as “the singer.”

“It came naturally,” she says of her connection to singing.

Burkey quips, “I had to do something because I couldn’t play the fiddle or step dance.”

By the time she was nine, Burkey was coupling playing the guitar with her vocal talents.

As the years continued, there were plenty of performances at weddings and funerals while she developed her singing, playing and, before long, writing abilities.

“I just kept going,” Burkey remembers.

She adds fondly, “It became a lifelong heart’s delight.”

When asked to describe her music, Burkey laughs in describing the moniker her daughter offers: “renegade mom folk.”

“I hold it really dear,” she offers of the Cape Breton troubadour ingredients in her style.

Admittedly, Burkey is not hung up on labels, while noting the influence of folk, roots and Americana on her artistry.

“Use whatever description you like,” she says, with a laugh.

As for her ability in penning tunes, Burkey notes, “Honestly, I have written some terrible songs,” adding many of which were influenced by “teenage emotions.”

She explains that “life in general” greatly influences her writing process, aspects that make a “big impression on me.”

“A lot of them come from the human condition,” Burkey adds.

Every couple of weeks, she sits down and sifts through the ideas that she has jotted down on napkins or recited into her cell phone.

“I hope I am getting better with age,” Burkey says of her song-writing ability.

Her latest collection of tunes, Groundrush, is set to be release in early November.

“I am really proud. I think it is the best work that I have ever done,” Burkey offers of the upcoming album.

She credits the “amazing crew,” led by highly regarded producer AJH Gillis, for their invaluable contributions to the eight-month project.

When asked about individual tunes, Burkey mentions “Marshy Hope” which pays homage to the Trans-Canada Highway 104 stretch between Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

“I love it; it is a really special one,” she explains, describing it as a “lovely personal song.”

Burkey adds that each song holds a “special place” for her.

She spoke to The Reporter a day before returning home to shoot a music video for the title track.

Before taking Groundrush on a Cape Breton tour, she will host an album release celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter’s.

In the lead-up to this performance, Burkey will be busy, including a “dream come true,” an opportunity to be part of a Celtic Colours International Festival show in her backyard.

The concert, “Good Times in D’Escousse” is scheduled for Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 10) at 7:30 p.m.

“I am so pumped; it is going to be really special,” Burkey says.

She adds, “It is always exciting to come home.”

Hosted by the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society, she will take the stage with Roger Stone, who she describes as “like her musical uncle.”

The eclectic line-up for “Good Times in D’Escousse” includes Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys, along with Dominique Dodge and Rose Morrison.

Burkey is also preparing for showcase performances during the upcoming Nova Scotia Music Week, which is scheduled for Nov. 3 to 5 in Sydney.

“It is going to be a busy stretch,” she agrees.

As for where fans will be able to pick up Groundrush, Burkey says, “It is going to be everywhere.”

Along with the platforms of the day, such as Apple and Spotify, the album will be available at each upcoming show.

And, as usual, her work is sold at Steph’s Celtic Gifts in St. Peter’s.

Reflecting on her career, Burkey stresses that nothing would have happened without the tremendous support she has received from “everyone from home,” including local media outlets that have promoted her work.

“It has been amazing.”

For more information on Burkey, including show dates, visit” www.leonaburkey.com.