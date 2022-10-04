ARICHAT: Despite soaring estimates for road work, Richmond Municipal Council has decided to submit three roads to the provincial government for cost-sharing.

Richmond Public Works Director Chris Boudreau told the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on Sept. 26 that he made changes to estimates from the Department of Public Works since the cost was projected to be around $330,000 per kilometre last year.

“Now, based on their tender for the one road that was approved, Langley Lane, their estimate for the work was $400,000 per kilometre, however, the cost actually came in at about $700,000 per kilometre,” he explained. “Those numbers could be off by a fair margin, once the tenders come in but I felt it appropriate to increase our estimates from last year.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the costs are “much more” than they anticipated. She said it’s unlikely the province will proceed with Langley Lane improvements because of the “incredibly high cost differential.”

“Even at the $400,000 mark, it’s uncertain as to whether or not we can come in at that level,” she replied. “It would be quite a chunk out of our funds.”

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said the municipality can pull-out of the funding arrangement for Langley Lane, and it doesn’t have to be on this year’s list since it was submitted and approved last year.

“I’m wondering if there’s an appetite at the table for us to pull the trigger on not doing it?” she suggested. “Although some residents on that lane were quite happy to have it done previously, they’ve kind of expressed some concerns about having it done once they’ve had more thought.”

Council approved a motion to remove Langley Lane from the list.

As for those on this year’s list, the deputy warden said Marchand Lane should be placed at the top of the list.

“It’s in quite bad shape, there are seven residences there, it’s pretty small,” she said. “It’s gotten substantially worse since last year.”

Another road on the current list is Lobster Plant Road in Cap Auguet, but the deputy warden questioned whether it should remain.

“Last year’s estimate was $800,000, it would be more and we’re not willing to put almost $500,000 into that road, and I think we’ve discussed that already, so putting it on again, doesn’t seem to make sense to me,” she said.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said Clearwater employees use the road and the company does some of its own maintenance.

“I don’t know if… we can look at a three-way split between the industry that’s out there at the end, and the County of Richmond, and the province,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s something the lobster plant would even consider, or if it’s an avenue for us to consider.”

The deputy warden said another road on the list, Sampson Road in L’Ardoise, could “cost quite a bit of money” but District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson suggested said it should remain.

“I’d still like to see it remain on the list just because it’s been a long time; there’s been minimal maintenance,” he told council.

Council decided to submit Marchand Lane and Sampson Road to the province, with a request for a three-way funding arrangement for Lobster Plant Road.