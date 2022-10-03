PETIT DE GRAT: A monument to a dark chapter in Canadian history was virtually revealed last week.

Centre La Picasse hosted an unveiling ceremony on Sept. 27 for the Acadian Odyssey Monument, which will be situated across from St. Joseph’s Church in Petit de Grat.

Petit de Grat Harbour Authority President Yvon Samson hopes the bronze, granite, and marble monument can preserve history for residents, while giving visitors an education.

“There’s one thing I’ve learned in my life, if you can tell your history, then people will get to know you better; understand where you came from, your roots,” he told The Reporter. “And get them to be curious of how we got here, what we did, and what we went through as a community, and to stay here during those tumultuous years of the deportation, and after the deportation for 30 years.”

The Expulsion of the Acadians in 1755 uprooted and dispersed thousands, killing one-third of the former colony of Acadie, which boasted a population of 15,000, according to the Acadian Odyssey Commission. The commission was created in 1999 with the goal of permanently highlighting the odyssey of Acadians around the world with the construction of monuments, such as the new Petit de Grat site.

There were 10,000 Acadians sent to British or American colonies, to England, France, and others escaped to far-away regions. Others took refuge in the deep woods or on isolated islands and tucked-away coves.

Following 1713, about 300 Acadians moved to present day St. Peter’s, but after the deportation, then the fall of Fortress Louisbourg in 1758, some families were deported to France, others hid, and some ended up in Louisiana.

“In 1767, France wanted to deport us back to France,” Samson noted. “Some did settle in D’Escousse, and there were, in Petit de Grat, a lot of fishermen.”

Samson noted that the Acadians who eventually settled in Isle Madame, had to twice journey to the French colony of Sainte-Pierre et Miquelon to gain back their territory.

“The great upheaval was not something that lasted a day or two, it lasted many years, for us to come back,” he said.

By about 1768, Acadians were moving to Isle Madame, and before long names like Boucher, Coste, Dugas, Fougere, Boudrot, Bourg, Landry, Langlois, Pettipas, Marchand, Samson, and Vigneau were setting there, even though it took until 1812 for Acadians to receive land grants.

“When peace returned, many were able to settle in D’Escousse and Petit de Grat on Isle Madame, and elsewhere on the south coast of Cape Breton where they participated in the fishery,” said Josette Marchand, Executive Director of Centre La Picasse. “Other Acadian families arrived later from Halifax, Boston and Miquelon, and settled in Arichat and West Arichat. Fishing, shipbuilding, coastal shipping, and overseas trade dominated the economy.”

Noting the role of the local Indigenous community in helping Isle Madame’s Acadians survive, Samson said they will be honoured at the site.

“We’re going to place a flag there from their community and also an interpretive plaque because they did encampments in Arichat and they helped the Acadians avoid the deportation during that time,” he said. “We want to show that part of the history too.”

Along with Rochelle Heudes, Director of Centre La Picasse, the event was attended by Lisa Berthier, Petit de Grat Beautification Society President.

“It is so important that our communities be linked, whether it’s through water or fishing, but connected,” Berthier told guests in Petit de Grat. “In a society where, in the touch of a button, we can be connected to the world, I think it’s important that we know where we came from.”

With the groups working together, Samson said there are more plans for the site.

“We’re going to develop a project around kayak renting, bicycling, and all those sports,” he said. “The harbour authority will take care of that portion of it. The maintenance will be done by the beautification committee, and La Picasse is going to be doing summer programming.”

Father Jean-Baptiste DeCoste gave the blessing, while remarks and congratulations were offered by Kenneth Deveau, Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse President, Société Nationale de l’Acadie vice president Kassim Doumbia, and Acadian Odyssey Commission President Jean Gaudet.

Samson thanked the Small Craft Harbours division of Fisheries and Oceans Canada for giving permission to place the monument on property next to the Petit de Grat wharf.

“It was a long process, and required a bit of ingenuity, but we got through it, and hopefully, it’ll stand up for a long time,” he said.

The harbour authority president thanked local organizations like St. Joseph’s Credit Union, and businesses like Samson Enterprises and the Premium Group for their assistance.

“It’s important for them too,” Samson said of the donors. “They didn’t hesitate to help us along, which is a good thing. If the businesses see a value in that, and the anonymous contributors, we’re happy to see something like this happen.”