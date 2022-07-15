The first priest who lived at West Arichat was Father Jean Baptiste Allain, a French émigré who had to flee from St. Pierre and Miquelon to the Magdalene Islands in 1792.

Afflicted with asthma, he came to live with his fellow émigré, Father Lejamtel, at Arichat in September, 1798 and went to live in a “country house” at West Arichat, where he ministered spiritually to those who were able to come to him and also taught the children in as far as his health would permit him to do so.

Father Hubert Girroir, the first native Acadian priest of the present Diocese of Antigonish, became the first resident pastor of West Arichat. He was born at Tracadie in 1825. Father Girroir was a zealous apostle for the spread of education among the Acadians of eastern Nova Scotia.

At Arichat it was mainly through the efforts of Father Girroir that Les Frères des Écoles Chrétiennes came from Montreal to the parish to teach its boys.

In 1862, evidently under the direction of Father Girroir of Arichat, the people of Little Arichat built a school building which was to be used as a convent. The next year, the congregation nuns came to teach in the new building, the first teachers being Sister Sainte- Mélanie and Sister Saint-Romuald.

Tupper’s “Free Schools” act in 1864, which stipulated, among other things, that the headmaster of a school must be a teacher duly qualified through written and oral examinations, to teach in Nova Scotia. Because none of the Brothers was so qualified, they had to teach from 1864 onward under a lay headmaster (who received a provincial salary of $600). In the autumn of 1865, they notified Arichat rector, Doctor Cameron, that they could not continue to teach under a master who was not a member of their religious institute.

With the bishop’s consent, three of the Brothers from Arichat remained at Acadiaville, under the protection of Father Girroir, who wanted to force his parishioners to send their sons to the Brothers’ school. Unfortunately, not all of the parents were willing to do so.

Those who lived in the district called Gros Ruisseau (now Port Royal) formed a section according to the civil law and established a separate school distinct from that of the Brothers. They soon were at open war with their pastor and the Brothers of Acadiaville.

Bishop MacKinnon visited the parish of Acadiaville in the summer of 1866 and was at once approached by delegates of the contending factions. He found that the pastor, after three years, had no other church than the garret of the Sisters’ convent. He also found that the parish was burdened with a debt of 500 sterling. Last, he found the parish to be divided into two groups, one of which was determined to build a large house to serve as a school for the Brothers. The pastor was at the head of this group. The other group wanted first to begin the building of a parish church.

The bishop and Dr. John Cameron (who had been appointed vicar general in 1865 but was still rector of Arichat) decided the question in favour of the second group, and the bishop instructed the pastor to make preparations for the erection of the new church for the parish, and to be satisfied for the present with the schoolhouse which the Brothers already had.

The pastor promised to carry out the bishop’s instructions.