Golf course proposal offers opportunities in the community

Folks from outside Mabou have had their opinions shared in the news, and I want to make sure the people from my community have the chance to be heard too.

As a life-long resident of West Mabou, I witnessed first-hand the incredible change that took place in Inverness from the Cabot Golf course. Not only did Inverness become a world-class tourist destination, but 500 people were given good jobs that help support their families. This does not even include the spin-off workers from housing construction, new business start-ups, and more. I’m proud to be from one of those families directly impacted and can attest to the difference it has made.

The proposal from Cabot means so much more than a place for tourists to golf. It would mean jobs, opportunity, and prosperity for my community of West Mabou and the people of the region. It can provide more of us and our children the opportunity to stay in our community and not leave to find work. It can also mean crucial support for local programs and organizations that serve my community. With an aging demographic, this is more important than ever.

This is a tremendous opportunity for our community and one that can move forward in a way that respects all sides. As a lifelong user of the West Mabou Beach, I know this balance can be achieved!

Shane MacInnis

West Mabou

Strait Supplies backs golf course proposal

Strait Supplies Limited would like to acknowledge our support for the Mabou golf course project.

It will be a viable and much needed project for Mabou, Inverness County, and the whole Strait area.

I have had many experiences and support dealing with the Cabot company, both business and personal, they have a positive outlook with respect to the community, workers, and the environment.

Brian Bona

Owner/Operator, Strait Supplies Ltd.

Development with care is needed now

I am a health care worker, a mother, and a lifelong resident of Mabou. For all of these reasons, and more, I am supporting the new golf course that Cabot is proposing for West Mabou.

Cabot is a known entity here in Inverness County and has made a real difference with good jobs, major investment, and helped turn a corner for us on many levels.

I am not saying that Cabot is going to solve all our problems, but economic development that is done with care for both the environment and the community is what we need, and this project has the potential to help that along.

As someone with five children, I want to see them grow up to have opportunities for them to stay here if they choose. Businesses like Cabot investing in communities and contributing to the economic development of the region are exactly what we need to achieve that goal.

Charlene Gillis

Mabou

Time for Mabou to embrace change

Growing up in Mabou Mines, I have a particular appreciation for the community and shores of the West Mabou Beach.

The park and surrounding areas has a special place in my heart, and like many of you, I want what is best for the community. In that spirit, I think we should hear from Cabot and think of the benefits that this golf course can bring to the area.

We all want our young people to remain home and provide a stable employment for their families and not have to move away.

A Cabot golf course in the Mabou area would inevitably have positive ripple effects with new business developments and a major boost to the local economy. Tourists from across Canada and other parts of the world would come to our community and spend their money in the local businesses, from shops to hotels and restaurants. This would mean employment for the young people right in the heart of their community.

The people of Mabou have a unique opportunity here to listen to Cabot’s proposal, continue requesting measures aiming at protecting the beaches, sand dunes from coastal erosion, wildlife habituation, and at the same time investments in resources helping the community, also making sure that Mabou’s natural beauty remains intact.

This potential proposal has the ability to positively impact our community and to give our young people the opportunity to stay, work and thrive. It’s time to embrace change in Mabou. Let’s take that chance.

John Daniel Beaton

Antigonish

Cabot Golf project has the potential to upend status-quo

It’s not surprising to see some of the reaction to Cabot Golf’s proposal.

The ecology of the area is vital and I understand that, but the environment cannot be the only consideration for this proposal. We need to think about the bigger picture, away from the shores and dunes of the park, and into the surrounding communities.

The proposal from Cabot is not just about West Mabou Beach. It’s also about Port Hood, Glengarry, and all the communities in the area. It’s about the lifelong economic impacts that surround a development like this. It would mean more tax dollars to fund our roads, water systems, and health care, more jobs for Cape Bretoners, and the opportunity for my children to not have to move away in search of work.

At what point do we start saying yes to development? When do we move away from the status-quo of young people leaving our communities and regional growth crawling to a halt?

I have a lot of questions about the project that haven’t been answered yet, and I’ll wait to form my opinion until I’ve had a chance to hear them. But if Cabot is committed to responsibly and sustainably developing the area while providing the region with a much-needed economic boost, then I think it’s time to acknowledge and embrace the fact that we need development like this to see Cape Breton survive and thrive.

Damian MacInnis

Port Hood