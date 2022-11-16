CRYSTAL CLIFFS: The second season of a local three-part mini-series “Songs and Stories” has the founder and executive director of Nova Scotia Summer Fest excited for next summer’s festival.

Filmed over three nights at Crystal Cliffs, Season 2 featured The Good Lovelies, Jimmy Rankin, and Cassie & Maggie. Season 1, which was filmed in May and is streaming via Bell On Demand, featured the Ennis Sisters, Neon Dreams, and Ocean Playground.

“The motivation behind the series is to provide an additional piece to the Nova Scotia Summer Fest brand and entity,” Ray Mattie told The Reporter in an interview. “And originally, Bell was interested in doing a story on the development of the festival itself, from the ground up, and of course we had two years of shutdown.”

Mattie suggested when it came time to re-visit the idea, he suggested they do something in the name of the festival, but something that had a completely different feel.

“To feature another venue in the town, bring in some of the acts we had booked previously, or were about to have booked and get a closer look at them as artists,” he said. “It’s something that you wouldn’t be able to do on a festival stage.”

The success of the festival, which re-located this summer to Columbus Field in downtown Antigonish, allowed Bell to put their trust in him to produce the series, said Mattie.

“They gave me free range on to produce it how I liked, to bring in the crew that I wanted, and it also gave a lot of work to the people in the film and music industry both locally and from Halifax,” he said. “And for me, it gave me the opportunity to try being a TV host and a TV producer, and as each episode goes on, I’m learning more from the crew and learning how to do this and getting more and more comfortable.”

And Mattie said he loves every minute of it.

Highlighting the acts through the first two seasons, all have participated at the festival, he said, noting the smaller, more intimate performance at Crystal Cliffs is something that shows the audience two sides of the same act.

“The comments have been off the charts. The people who came in Season 1, were very quick to want to come again,” Mattie said. “There were more people who wanted to attend as well; but we keep it to an invite, to people who are volunteers, sponsors and community groups who played a apart. And we also invite music students.”

Mattie said a big part of the mini-series and the festival is exposing local youth to the creative industries in a way they wouldn’t have access to.

“When I grew up in Monastery, there was no music program at my high school, and there still isn’t until this day,” Mattie said. “If I didn’t have a teacher who went out of their way in elementary, I wouldn’t have been exposed to music at all.”

Mattie suggested in exposing youth to this, his hope is, there will be an engaged interest that might trigger someone to pursue a career in the field.

“I would have given anything to have that opportunity as a teenager,” Mattie said. “Because to be quite honest, I couldn’t wait to get the heck out of there, because I didn’t have access to it.”

While he’s hopeful about the future, Mattie indicated discussions are underway with Bell for a potential Season 3, and people can expect to see Season 2 hit Bell’s On Demand service early in 2023.