No plans to make cuts to Inverness hospital: NSH

PORT HOOD: Although there are staffing shortages, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said they have no plans to reduce services at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH).

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood on Nov. 10, NSH’s Vice President of Operations for the Eastern Zone, Breton MacDougall said they are trying to put rumours to rest and reassure the community.

“One of our primary goals here is really to come and help inform of some recent, I’ll say, rumours around impact to the Inverness facility,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone’s assured that our goal is that the facility remains intact as it is, in relation to access to emergency care.”

During the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 4, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said visitors to the emergency department at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital “are coming from all parts of Cape Breton,” and as far away as Truro.

After MacLennan noted that staff and taxpayers are worried about what’s going to happen if they have to close the emergency department, District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said these same concerns are “coming from everywhere.”

Commenting that “we’re all worried, absolutely,” Warden Bonny MacIsaac recommended that the issue be discussed further.

The Eastern Zone’s Director for Rural Health, Andrew Heighton, told council ICMH is a 32-bed facility with a Level 3 Emergency Department and eight permanent physicians.

“They cover ED, primary care, and the in-patient services,” he said. “Two new physicians were recruited and they’re working in the community. We have two Nurse Practitioners; we had three, one did take a position elsewhere but we are looking at recruiting into that vacant position. We have one retirement of one family doctor coming up but they’re still providing consults and some day surgery, and we have the addition of a general practitioner of oncology coming.”

As far as staff vacancies, Heighton said most are from the in-patient department, and the rest from the emergency department.

“At the site, we have 30.3 (Registered Nurses) positions. We currently have 7.7 of those vacant,” he said. “These aren’t all permanent vacancies. When I say vacancies, it’s a mixture of temporary vacancies, maybe from a maternity leave so that person will be coming back, or it could be a permanent vacancy where someone has moved on or retired.”

In the case of Licenced Practical Nurses (LPNs), Continuing Care Assistants (CCAs), and occupational therapists, Heighton said there are vacancies.

“We have 16.2 positions of LPNs, we have 6.1 of those vacant. Again a mixture of temporary and permanent,” he noted. “CCAs, we have two positions on site, one of those is vacant. We have one occupational therapist and 1.5 occupational therapist vacancy.”

Heighton said recruitment and retention are among their biggest challenges.

“Right now, we currently are utilizing travel nurses periodically to help ensure that we can keep the facility maintaining and keep our staff with time off so we’re not burning candles at both ends,” he said.

Other challenges include Emergency Health Services “delays,” long-term care wait times, COVID-19 impacts, and the increase in volumes, said Heighton.

“We are seeing an increase in volume above and beyond our typical increase in Inverness where we’d see a summer increase with the influx of travel, the golf course, etc. This summer, in particular, was higher than summers before,” he stated. “We are seeing an overall increase, even outside the summer travel, at the Inverness site with the closures of other facilities such as Baddeck for a few months there in the summer. We are seeing a slight increase, or a slight improvement, with Baddeck being open now.”

As a result of these staff shortages, Heighton said six medical beds were closed in Inverness.

“So we have six beds out of the 32 closed due to vacant positions and staffing issues, limited access to primary care, some infrastructure concerns (aging equipment), and housing for staff and housing for recruiting staff is a challenge,” he noted.

Heighton said they have been able to recruit LPNs to the area and adding CCAs to the nursing unit has been a “big success.” Another success was a pilot project which took place this past summer, he said.

“The 24-hour emergency department is an ongoing success, and as Brett mentioned, it is an ongoing goal and commitment of ours to have a 24-hour emergency service in Inverness,” he said. “We were able to utilize Nurse Practitioners in the emergency department to support seeing patients in the community to offload some of that from the physicians.”

An accessible washroom project is underway, a new digital x-ray machine is on the way and with the increase in patient flow, Heighton said NSH has been able to provide more security.

“Work flow analysis is underway and a review of the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital space,” he said. “We’re underway with a project between primary care and acute care on the emergency side to see if we can improve access for the population and the citizens of the surrounding area so we can improve access both to primary care and to the emergency department.”

MacLennan said hospital staff and residents are scared the emergency department is getting overwhelmed.

“They’re worried about the ER closing because right now, every week or every day, there’s more people coming to Inverness to get emergency service,” he said. “I learned the other day there was a guy who came from Halifax for an x-ray.”

In response to a question from MacLennan, MacDougall responded that patients from any part of the province can visit any emergency department.

“It’s really open to anyone,” he replied. “There’s no limitations we can place to say, ‘Inverness County members only at this facility.’ There is nothing in place to prevent a person, perhaps, from travelling from Halifax to Inverness.”

MacLennan said waiting six to 10 hours can be stressful for those requiring care, as well as hospital staff.

MacIsaac said another worry is the fate of the hospital’s surgical department.

“There are people in Inverness that are terrified that our surgery department is going to be closed,” she said. “I think it was something to do with the anesthesiologist that we have; maybe is that doctor retiring. I think that’s where rumours started.”

MacDougall responded they are committed to keeping the surgical department open full-time, adding that some procedures are still being done in Inverness.

“We’re going to try and continue to do what we can to keep that viable,” he added.