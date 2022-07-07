HALIFAX: Lifeguard supervision beaches across the region began on July 1.

According to a press release issued by the province on June 28, about two dozen beaches in 12 counties will be staffed this summer daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and most beaches will have lifeguards on duty until Aug. 28.

The province said this includes: Bayfield Beach in Antigonish County; Inverness Beach in Inverness County; Point Michaud Beach in Richmond County; Pomquet Beach in Antigonish County; and Port Hood Beach in Inverness County.

The Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society is contracted by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, several municipalities and Parks Canada to provide lifeguards, the province noted.

Last summer, more than 300,000 people visited provincial beaches and more than 100 rescues took place, the province said.

This is the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society’s 50th year in service, and since it began, lifeguards have supervised nearly 20 million people and made more than 4,900 rescues, the province said, noting that lifeguards hold a Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard certification, as well as certifications in standard first aid, oxygen administration, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillation (AED).

The society also helps the province test water quality to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

The province added that a list of supervised beaches and daily updates on conditions are available at: http://www.lifesavingsociety.ns.ca/index.php/nsls-home/beaches.