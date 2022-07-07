GLENDALE: The proverb “When the Day Arrives, So Will the Advice” is one of a large number of sayings expressing thought and experience gained and shared over generations in the region’s Gaelic communities, according to the Gaelic Folklife School.

The school said it is also a realistic view for planning the future for Gaelic language and culture, and over the past decades there has been progress, particularly among younger generations, in regaining community skills and access to the Gaelic world.

The key to the small but important recent successes has been social learning drawing on community resources, with the pride and sense of shared ownership that it engenders, the school said. They said this lecture will discuss the present and future uses of the significant resources already present in communities; how present circumstances may be best turned to advantage; some needs and priorities; and the importance of contacting and learning from other endangered cultures within the global context.

The hosts of the community lecture, the Gaelic Folklife School said it is free and all are very welcome to attend.

It takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Parish Hall on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Glendale.

The Gaelic Folklife School said it is very grateful to the Office of Gaelic Affairs for their support. And anyone with questions can email storasabhaile@gmail.com or call 902-725-2272.