ANTIGONISH: The leadership team for Community Health Boards (CHBs) in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone (Cape Breton Island, Antigonish, Guysborough counties), wants the public to know that they can soon apply for wellness funds.

As summer wraps up and fall gets underway, the CHB said the opportunities for community groups and organizations to apply for wellness funds is just around the corner.

Each year, Nova Scotia Health provides funds for each CHB in the province to distribute grants through wellness fund programs, the board said in an email sent last week. They said these funds are for non-profit groups working to improve health in their communities and must address the health priorities identified by the CHBs in their current community health plan.

The board said the Eastern Zone Community Health Boards are guided by three health priorities: poverty, equitable access to health service and information, and social inclusion. Embedded throughout each priority is an overarching theme of mental health and wellness, they said, noting that wellness funds also support a health promotion or population health-based approach to wellness.

The local CHB Coordinator Dorothy Bennett can be reached by calling: 902-867-4500 (extension 4272), via email at: dorothy.bennett@nshealth.ca, the board said, noting people can also call Connie Ross-MacDonald at 902-759-9068), or by emailing: connie.ross-macdonald@nshealth.ca.

The board said they can speak to any questions the applicant may have if they’re looking for direction and support to complete a wellness fund application. The CHB website link to access the application can be found at: https://www.communityhealthboards.ns.ca, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.