New Richmond CAO to start later this month

ARICHAT: The first day on the job for the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Municipality of the County of Richmond will be Aug. 22.

During a special meeting on July 26, Richmond Municipal Council voted unanimously to make Troy MacCulloch the new CAO, “under the terms and conditions discussed in-camera, specifically Step 3 of the approved salary scale, a credit of eight years of service for vacation entitlement, and relocation allowance of $5,000 to move from New Glasgow to Richmond County. All the other items in the offer are per policy,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said reading from the motion.

In a press release issued on July 27 by the municipality, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said MacCulloch has a “fantastic set of operational skills, from human resource management, to finance, to policy development.”

“I think this is probably one of the most important decisions any council will make,” she told The Reporter. “It’s a big responsibility; it’s a position that is very public-facing but also very focused on that implementation and administrative arm. It’s really important for us to get this right so we did take our time. We had some excellent candidates, just fantastic talent interested in the position.”

The warden said MacCulloch was hired after “several rounds of interviews,” both virtually and in-person.

“We had a committee that was struck to do some initial work, initial interviews, and then brought in all of council,” she noted. “Also had some consultation with senior staff as well, a process which is extremely valuable. Of course they’ll be the people working more closely with whoever was new on the job.”

Noting that the CAO is the only person directly hired by council, the municipality said MacCulloch was selected following a competitive, nation-wide search led by human resources advisory firm, Gerald Walsh Associates. The municipality said the process was as “timely, inclusive, and thorough as possible.”

The warden said MacCulloch’s experience working in rural communities and connection to Nova Scotia helped make their decision.

“The things that really set Troy MacCulloch apart were the fact that he had experience in the private sector, he had experience as an elected official in the past, he had experience as a CAO as well,” she stated. “That was really important for us; that experience piece. We just felt that at this point in time, we wanted someone who was not coming in cold to how municipalities work.”

Born and raised in New Glasgow, MacCulloch went to StFX, graduated in 1991 from the Atlantic Police Academy, and after returning home from Ottawa, worked for Advocate Printing and Publishing from 1997 to 2012. He then went to work for Xerox.

In 2007, MacCulloch was elected as a New Glasgow Town Council, serving four terms, including a stint as deputy mayor.

After this, MacCulloch received his executive certificate in municipal government from Dalhousie University.

“I really started realizing, with my production background, and with my natural drive to municipal government, that it was the CAO that I was really trying to land,” he noted.

In 2019 MacCulloch was hired to be the CAO of Pincher Creek, Alberta.

“With three years as the CAO on the other side of the desk, it just reinforced what I thought I knew; that it was a natural fit for me. I like to bring people together,” he said. “I’m big on collaboration and trying to find those efficiencies and that comes from the production background, so those are the things. I like community involvement so those are all things that this council here was looking for; somebody to bridge the council and staff, work with the community, and find efficiencies with our neighbours.”

Calling the CAO a “unique position,” MacCulloch told The Reporter it was helpful to meet with council and senior staff.

“A lot of this position, beyond credentials and experience is fit as well. I need to fit with council and I need to fit with staff because I’m the lynchpin that joins the two,” he noted.

Noting he’s happy to be back in Nova Scotia after three years out west, MacCulloch said he plans to move permanently to Richmond County from New Glasgow within the next two years.

“Council has given me some time to rent and figure out where in the county I want to live, and I’ll be buying property within the two years of my start date,” he said. “I like being part of the community where I work, and I’m big on volunteering, whether it’s community groups, sports, or recreation. I’ll be looking for ways to become part of the community here.”

Following the resignation of former CAO Warren Olsen in October, 2016 after the findings of a forensic audit discovered questionable financial practices by the municipality, Maris Freimanis was hired late in 2016, then former CAO Louis Digout came on in the summer of 2017, both on an interim basis.

Richmond County announced that Kent MacIntyre would be the new CAO in early 2018, but after council fired him at a special meeting on April 1, 2019, council announced that Don Marchand was taking over on an interim basis during an emergency meeting three days later.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on June 1, 2020, Marchand was announced as the permanent CAO.

Since Marchand’s retirement, Karen Malcolm filled in as interim CAO.

“There’s always some turmoil in municipal or provincial politics, even federal, as we know all too well,” MacCulloch stated. “It’s a chance for people to turn the page and start fresh. And I’m hoping the citizens, the staff, and the council all take advantage of that opportunity to start fresh, and find ways to work together, and celebrate the community that we live in.”

Although she said MacCulloch is “eager” to start, Mombourquette said he will require time to get familiar with the position.

“We’re going to need to give CAO MacCulloch some time to get used to the new role, and the new staff, and the new council,” Mombourquette added. “That’s going to take some time so I do think we need to give him the time and space to allow him to do that.”