ANTIGONISH: StFX University will welcome the Germany Hockey Federation and the Austrian Hockey Federation later this month as each team prepares for the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship.

StFX University’s Vice President, Finance and Administration Monica Foster said it’s an exciting time for the university as they were recently announced as hosts for a pre-competition camp and an exhibition game at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

“I think it’s fantastic, especially to have two teams use our facilities getting ready for the tournament,” Foster told The Reporter in an interview. “We think it’s an excellent opportunity for StFX to show off our world class facilities; we can host events like this, we have the capacity and the town has the capacity to do events that are of word-class caliber.”

Mayor Laurie Boucher suggested it’s exciting that the Town of Antigonish has been chosen to host a pre-tournament World Junior game as Antigonish has a passionate hockey fan base with a strong minor hockey program.

“The opportunity to host two World Junior teams for all those fans, young and old, is pretty special. We look forward to hosting the teams from Germany and Austria and welcoming them to our community,” Boucher told The Reporter. “Having the capacity to host an event like a World Junior pre-tournament game would not be possible without the strong partnership that has been established between the town, the county, and StFX. We want Antigonish to be a destination of choice for sporting events and will continue to work together to attract more events to our community.”

Germany will arrive in Antigonish on Dec. 13 and their training camp will run until Dec. 22, while Austria will arrive in Antigonish on Dec. 15 and their camp will last until Dec. 23. On Dec. 20, both teams will square off in a pre-tournament matchup with the puck-drop at 7 p.m.

“We were lucky enough, our manager of the Keating Centre, Kevin Benjamin, he actually heard that communities could apply to be hosts of this,” Foster said. “And he was smart enough to get an application in, in September.”

Not only will the teams be staying in Antigonish, they will be using the ice surfaces at StFX, and also be provided with training facilities as they prepare for the annual tournament that starts on Boxing Day that features some of the top junior hockey players in the world.

“This year’s world juniors will celebrate hockey across the Maritimes, and we are thrilled to have six communities host games leading up to the tournament,” Dean McIntosh, vice president of events and properties for Hockey Canada said in a media release. “We cannot wait to see fans in each community cheering on the 10 teams as they prepare to compete for gold.”

All practices will be open to the public and a detailed schedule will be available at a later date. Tickets can now be purchased by visiting: www.ticketpro.ca or www.goxgo.ca, or by visiting the Keating Centre’s box office.

On Dec. 5, StFX University announced that three members of their X-Men hockey team have been selected to the U SPORTS all-star team that will face-off against Team Canada as a part of their preparation for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Liam Hawel, Matthew Struthers, and Antigonish’s Jacob Hudson will suit up for the team made exclusively from the Atlantic University Sport conference to represent U SPORTS for a pair of games in Moncton on Dec. 11 and 12.

In addition to the IIHF pre-tournament game, StFX will also be hosting a high school hockey tournament taking place at the same time.

“We’re really lucky to be able to offer this to the IIHF and Hockey Canada,” Foster said. “We’re really thrilled to have two teams, because they’re going to be bringing a number of players, all their staff, so there’s going to be some economic spinoff for the community as well.”