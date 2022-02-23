Local hockey teams hit the ice

STRAIT AREA: Hockey teams across the Strait area returned to play last week.

On Feb. 15, in Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) action, the Membertou Junior Miners beat the Strait Pirates 8-3 on home ice. Blake Hadley had two assists for the visitors, who tied the game at 3-3 in the second period after going down 3-0 to start the game, only to give up five straight goals and being outshot by the Miners 31-25.

The league leading Antigonish AA Munro Junior Bulldogs beat the Pirates 5-2 on Feb. 20 at the Antigonish Arena. NSJHL scoring leader Fearghus MacDonald recorded a hat trick for the Bulldogs, while Sam Mattie had three helpers. The Pirates led 2-1 after the opening period thanks to goals from Danny Gillis and Jack Neilsen but Antigonish stormed back with five consecutive goals and outshot the Strait 46-37.

Last night, Jayden Muise scored twice to get the Pirates out to a 2-0 lead, before Antigonish scored six times, including hat tricks from Mattie and Ethan Price.

As a result of the wins, the Bulldogs record improves to 17-1-1, good for first place overall in the NSJHL, while MacDonald now has 39 points, with Mattie close behind with 37 in the race for the scoring title.

The Pirates are set to host the Pictou County Scotians at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Also on Feb. 25, the Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Eskasoni at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Cape Breton West U18 Islanders lost twice last weekend to the Weeks Majors.

On Feb. 19 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, Cape Breton West were on the wrong side of a 6-2 result, as Tully Grant put up a two point performance. The Islanders were outshot 27-21.

The next day, the Islanders lost 5-3 on the road. Kevin Walker had two goals and an assist, while Jacob Cook had two points for the visitors, who outshot their hosts 33-27.

The Islanders are slated to host the Sydney Rush on Feb. 24. After visiting Dartmouth on Feb. 26, Cape Breton West is supposed to face the Valley Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

In the Nova Scotia U16 AAA Hockey League, the Cabot Highlanders blanked the home side Admirals 2-0 on Feb. 19 at St. Margaret’s Arena, as Rhylah Stewart earned the shut out after turning aside 44 shots on net. Cody MacDougall and Daniel Chiasson scored for the visitors.

The next day, the Basin Armada shut out the Highlanders 4-0 in Bedford.

The Highlanders are scheduled to host the Thunderbirds at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.