EASTERN ZONE: While the COVID-19 outbreaks at two local regional hospitals are considered resolved, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is reporting the death of a man in his 80s within the Eastern Zone.

“We need to stay vigilant and minimize non-essential activities to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province,” Premier Tim Houston said in a Jan. 17 media release. “We all have a part to play. We can do this by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, following public health measures and reducing activities.”

Andrew Heighton, the director of COVID-19 response for the Eastern Zone, told The Reporter in an interview with approximately 1,083 active cases in the zone, the NSHA was pleased to report that both St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital have recorded no more COVID-19 positive patients at press time.

“So the facility itself remains in outbreak status, until 28-days after the last identified positive patient gets reported,” Heighton said. “Which is two incubation periods of COVID, we’re looking at the end of January for that to be lifted.”

Within the outbreak at St. Martha’s, a total of 10 positive patients were identified, while Heighton indicated Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital had less than five people who were positive on Jan. 11 but it has sense reduced to zero.

“Currently, that’s being well contained and well maintained within the hospital, and within the unit itself,” Heighton said. “And it’s being watched closely by site leadership there and by IPAC both in the zone and provincially to ensure it remains that way.”

Heighton suggested they haven’t been able to pinpoint where the outbreak at St. Martha’s originated.

“We did have a positive patient on the unit that may have been positive when they came in, and we did have positive staff members on this unit at St. Martha’s as well,” Heighton said. “But it hasn’t been determined, for the lack of better terms what the X factor was in this situation.”

The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish indicated it’s a great thing and certainly good news when there is no one in hospital being treated with COVID-19.

“I know our health care and frontline workers have been providing exceptional care to residents and they’re very diligent around any kind of outbreak and they seem like they’re able to get on top of it very quickly,” Owen McCarron said following the municipality’s virtual council meeting on Jan. 12. “So I’d certainly like to thank our folks who work in public health and our frontline workers at our hospital for the work they do.”

McCarron suggested the staff at St. Martha’s have done a great job in the past, and continue to do so throughout the pandemic.

“As a community, we’re very thankful to have that kind of dedication from our frontline health care workers,” McCarron said. “And that goes right from the doctors right to our cleaning staff; everyone plays a vital role in making those facilities work.”

Heighton suggested the outbreak at St. Martha’s, while it was concerning, was slightly different than that of the outbreak that was recorded at the Parkland Antigonish long-term care facility.

“Parkland had less movement, as far as admissions and discharges occur within their facility,” he said. “At St. Martha’s and Inverness in acute care, there’s discharges daily from units, which could impact the spread of COVID because we’re constantly moving patients around to make sure we have enough beds to accommodate the needs from surgery and emergency rooms.”

Heighton said the outbreaks can be more difficult to contain in the initial outset because of the additional movement that occurs in the public setting rather than what occurs in the private care model.

“The outbreaks are led by Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and within the Eastern Zone we do limit admissions and transfers to and from these units,” Heighton said. “We do try and maintain as much consistent staffing as we can until we can get an understanding of the outbreak and understand that it is under control.”

Currently throughout the Eastern Zone, the NSHA is actively treating 51 people in hospital with one in an Intensive Care Unit.

Outbreaks are continuing to effect service delivery across the province and in the Eastern Zone, as outbreaks remove regular hospital beds and designate them for COVID-positive patients.

“Then we can slowly integrate those beds from that unit back into use for operations,” Heighton said. “These outbreaks do impact services, because we do have to close beds and decrease services based on staffing; if we have deceased staffing due to exposures and outbreaks, then we have to decrease our services.”

Of all registered positive cases from March 15, 82.5 per cent were recorded from unvaccinated individuals, and while he didn’t have the exact numbers in front of him, he said from what he gathered from the provincial data, it’s reflective within the Eastern Zone as well.

The COVID-19 outreach clinic at StFX University will be offering drop-in Pfizer vaccines to help support vaccine accessibility today (Jan. 19) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Keating Centre Conference Rooms.

Rapid Antigen Test distribution will take place today (Jan. 19) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Parish Hall parking lot in Louisdale. Officials will provide one kit, containing five tests, per vehicle. Those who have transportation issues can call Family Place at 902-562-5616 to arrange a home drop-off.

The outreach vaccine clinic is focused on providing first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated, while also providing boosters to eligible Nova Scotians.

People dropping in to receive their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will also be prioritized over people looking to receive their booster doses, Heighton said, noting the interval between first and second doses is 56 days. Individuals can receive their booster dose at least 168 days after they received the second dose of their primary series, he said.

Speaking on vaccination status for eligible residents, while highlighting 10 per cent of the population in Nova Scotia remains unvaccinated, in the Eastern Zone, which also encompasses the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM), 91 per cent of the population has at least one dose, 84 per cent has two doses, and 23 per cent has already received their booster.