INVERNESS: An up-and-coming filmmaker unearths some of the rich history of coal mining in his hometown with a full-length documentary.

Liam MacDonald recently spoke to The Reporter about The Broken Ground: The Story of the Inverness Coal Mines.

“It has been an incredible experience,” the Inverness native said of the more than 18-month process – from start to finish – to complete the piece, which is based on a popular book of the same name penned by the late Ned MacDonald – a well-known local historian and long-time municipal councillor.

As for the genesis of the multi-year project, he remembered being approached by Terry MacDonald – his boss when he worked as a summer student at the Inverness Miners Museum in 2018 – with the idea of completing a film adaptation

“Bits and pieces,” he described of what he learned about the history while working at the landmark.

Noting that the timing was right – he had completed his studies in the screen arts program at the Ivany Campus of the NSCC in Dartmouth, and the COVID-19 global pandemic had struck the province – Liam decided to take up the challenge of sharing these important stories on film.

“I did a lot of research,” he said, with a laugh, while explaining the work involved with the film making process.

MacDonald also penned the narrator’s scripts – one read by Francis A. MacDonald – and then conducted interviews with residents and local historians connected with the industry.

He combined those ingredients with what he called a “whole whack” of archival material, including interviews with former coal miners from the community.

“I am satisfied that it captured the heart and emotion,” Liam offered of the project’s goal to capture the “true essence” of MacDonald’s book.

He added, “I hope it lasts the test of time,” of the anticipated effect of his documentary.

The Broken Ground is the latest chapter in a burgeoning career for Liam – the seeds for which were planted at a young age.

“I have always loved everything about film making,” he said, noting he started chronicling stories as a youngster with his camera and tripod.

After graduating from Inverness Academy, he embarked on the aforementioned two-year screen arts program, where he focused on cinematography and editing.

“I love helping them tell their stories,” Liam explained of his affinity for documentary film making, while noting it provides him – and, hopefully, viewers – with the opportunity to “get to know real people.”

When it comes to what he learned from this experience, he offered “how relevant [it is] to current events,” including the labour woes and financial challenges families are facing today.

“Never give up,” Liam suggested, when asked what he hoped watchers take from the documentary.

He added that it serves as a reminder that – then and today – there are “a lot of good days ahead.”

Liam also offered that the film serves as a reminder to “remember where you come from – your roots.”

As for when he viewed the finished product for the first time, he described a “weight lifted off,” noting that he donned “a lot of different hats” for the project.

Liam added that many people were involved in the process – both in front of and behind the camera – especially, of course, the interviewees who shared their stories, while crediting them for their tireless effort.

“That’s a big question – I am not sure yet,” he said, when asked about his next project.

Liam noted he has a “few ideas,” including more stories related to Inverness; there have been conversations with some residents.

Whatever he decides to do, he expects to focus more on his passion for cinematography.

But, before then, Liam has more to do with The Broken Ground, including marketing and “getting the word out there” about the documentary.

Although a premiere for the film set for late July had to be postponed, he noted that it will be taking place at the Inverness Centre for the Arts sometime in August.

Visitors to the Inverness Miners Museum will not only be able to watch the documentary, but also purchase a DVD of The Broken Ground.