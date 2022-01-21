The old site of St. Peter’s, on St. Peter’s Bay to the east of the canal in Cape Breton, would first feel the influence of European fisher folk and traders many centuries ago.

Portuguese and then French fishermen came to catch and cure cod, trade in furs and lumber with the local Mi’kmaq nation, and carry these products back to Europe. Nicolas Denys, of La Rochelle in southwestern France, became the first permanent settler when he arrived in the mid-17th century. The village would soon be brushed by European war during the 1745 and 1758 sieges of Louisbourg. Irish, English and Scots settlers would precede or soon follow these attacks.

One of the first notable settlers was Laurence Kavanagh. The Irish merchant and politician arrived in the late 18th century. He settled on the site of the former Port Toulouse to the east of the canal line and of the present village and there ran a large merchant business with many ships and men. He sat as a member of the provincial Legislative Assembly during the 1820s where he was instrumental in the construction of roads throughout the district to other areas of Cape Breton and to mainland Nova Scotia. Until Kavanagh’s time, only a rough trail through the woods linked St. Peter’s and Louisbourg and no road ran directly to Sydney.

The village we know today was settled by a clutch of Scotch Presbyterians principally from the Loch Lomond and West Bay areas of Cape Breton lured by the massive canal construction project beginning in 1854. The work was beset by delays due to funding issues and political infighting. In reality, a full 10 years would be spent in completing the excavation of soil and solid rock. The new federal government took over the work from Nova Scotia in 1867.

The Presbyterian Church was the foremost place of worship in the village. Rev. John Calder, a native of nearby West Bay, was once its minister. It was a temperance church, which frowned on consuming alcohol without forbidding it.

Merchant D.Y. Stewart was one of the prominent Scotch settlers involved in building the Presbyterian Church. His son Roderick Gillivray (Roy) Stewart studied steam engineering and became the village postmaster. The Catholics opened their church in the village 10 years later, in 1892.

Alexander Allen Morrison was among these early Scotch settlers. He was the senior general merchant in the village from the early 1880s until the mid-1940s. He opened a general store in 1881 – A. A. Morrison – and doubled its size in 1926 with the acquisition of D. Y. Stewart’s store immediately to the west. A. A.’s son William Daniel and grandson Alexander Allen followed in his footsteps. Together they would keep the store doors open for well over 100 years. A. A.’s forebears had come to Cape Breton from Berneray in North Uist of the Outer Hebrides during the 1820s. They landed at Loch Lomond in Cape Breton and moved into the village when opportunity knocked with the construction of the canal.

A. A. Morrison was still paying daily visits to his store as late as 1944, the year of his death. He would sit by the door in his old age, greeting every customer by first name. A. A. was legendary for his wit and memory of where to find articles in his rambling old store. Just about anything could be found in the store – from “a needle to an anchor.”

Many Scotch businessmen lined the main street from end to end, giving the village an aura of latter-day Brigadoon. There were Gaelic-speaking Morrisons, Watts, Fergusons, MacLeans, MacRaes, MacLeods, MacPhersons, Mathesons, Urquharts, MacEwens, MacKenzies, Kemps, MacVicars, MasAskills, Campbells, MacDougalls, Camerons, Stewarts, Calders, MacCuishs, MacDonalds, MacCuspics, and Rosses everywhere. Many of these are etched on the tombstones of the old Lakeview Cemetery. These men, as in the memorable phrase of J. K. Galbraith in his unflattering though highly amusing portrait of the Scotch in southwestern Ontario, were the town’s “Men of Standing.” With few exceptions the Scotch of St. Peter’s owned the village lock, stock, and barrel.

Some were general merchants while others were hoteliers, boarding house keepers, blacksmiths, truckmen, carriage makers, saddlers, harness makers, wheelwrights and coopers. Annie (MacPherson) Ross kept her boarding house where the village hardware store now stands. Old R. D. MacKenzie kept a small newspaper, magazine and candy shop on the current site of the Royal Bank.

The first hotel of the village stood in the west end, on the south side of the main street opposite the Catholic Church. It was run by John Morrison of West Bay, and became known as the “St. Peter’s Hotel.” The hotel doubled as the village stage coach stop. A small “hotel” of sorts, earlier stood near the current site of the RCMP station in the east end.

On August 13, 1869, the canal general contractor, Patrick Purcell of Glengarry and Cornwall Ontario, celebrated the opening of the St. Peter’s Canal, allowing ships to sail westward through Lennox Passage to the proposed mainland train terminal at Mulgrave. It was an afternoon of speeches and toasts. The festivities were reported by Maurice Kavanagh, a son of the merchant, in a provincial newspaper. A “sumptuous luncheon” of food and wine was hosted by Purcell in a large tent on the western bank of the canal overlooking the ocean and the lake.

At noon a schooner packed with spectators sailed inbound into the lake and back out into the bay festooned with buntings in its sails and rigging. More than 1,000 spectators reportedly watched on from the canal banks. Another provincial newspaper reported that the steamer Alex Knight, en route from Sydney to Halifax, ferried spectators back and forth through the canal while waiting in the bay. This ship did not appear as part of the official opening program. Festivities were capped by an evening ball at the St. Peter’s Hotel for as many as 150 dancers. It ran until “broad daylight in the morning.” John Morrison of the hotel was in charge of the arrangements. The young women at the ball were seen by Kavanagh in his report as “beautiful” and the ball as “merry.” It was a day of great rejoicing for old St. Peter’s. My grandfather’s siblings sold oysters for pennies fresh from the waters of Lynche’s River to the hungry crowd during the ceremony. Their grandfather and cousins had helped to chop out the canal right-of-way across the isthmus in 1854.

One of my favourite old Scots was the intrepid Hugh MacKenzie. He landed the less than cushy job of rural mail driver on an old back road along the northern margin of the Bras d’Or between St. Peter’s and Cape George. His father, Kenneth, had held the position immediately prior to him. The Scotch pioneers would never equivocate when it came to choosing a whiskey or even a rum.

Hughie would always keep a flask of good quality whiskey tucked under the driver’s seat of his wagon or sleigh as fortification for all eventualities particularly the fearsome winter cold, nor whether it should take second place to bread. In their view, the question was never in contest.

The village was without a proper school for many years. A school of some kind may have operated at Port Toulouse during the eighteenth century French regime, although no record of a school at that location has been unearthed thus far. As late as 1824, Laurence Kavanagh could find only a few “kinds of schools” scattered throughout his Cape Breton electoral district.

The Scotch were firm believers in the value of education. When St. Peter’s did get a proper school, it came at the initiative of these Scotch pioneers. Their efforts lead to the construction of St. Peter’s first school on a hillside overlooking the bay, which they named the “MacDougall School.” The building still stands today after more than 150 years. The school accommodated primary, elementary and high school students. For a period of time it was known as “St. Peter’s Academy.” Until recently a small number of local senior residents could remember knowing it by its original name. In building the school the Scotch settlers did so with an eye to making the modern village in their own image as owners of every money-making and social venture in sight.

It is not entirely clear when the MacDougall School opened its doors for the first time. Some suggest this took place as early as 1865, which could well have been so. The provincial Free Schools Act of 1864, which guaranteed a level of free education in common schools to the children of the province, may have provided the incentive to these local pioneers. The number of children attending school quickly swelled.

As no records have been found on the construction of the school at St. Peter’s, nor of its teachers, we are left with staff names recorded in census returns at 10-year intervals beginning in 1871. At the time of that census, School Master Stephen MacPherson was already on the site, which suggests the school building was standing and the school in operation. MacPherson was a native of Antigonish County. He married Ann Davis of nearby Balmoral to the northwest of St. Peter’s in 1863. Generations of school children took their first steps along the path to a career in business or the professions in this building. The large room facing the bay on the second floor would become the Grades 11 and 12 high school classroom. Teachers of Scotch lineage continued to dominate the school’s staff at least until the turn of the new century. During the 1880s, for instance, John MacRae, son of village tailor Alex MacRae, taught there, as did D. MacKay Gillis, who boarded at Annie (MacPherson) Ross’ boarding house at the site of the present-day hardware store.

Mary Boyd of River Bourgeois, at the age of 18, was another of the teachers while boarding with the family of merchant A. A. Morrison. She may well have been the school’s first female teacher. A fifth early teacher was D. S. MacMullin, sister to village merchant Duncan Cameron and livestock feed merchant Charlie Cameron. She boarded at the home of Daniel Urquhart, the Customs Collector. The teachers came and left until the school was replaced with a new building many decades later. They had helped educate scores of students of St. Peter’s, the surrounding area, the far reaches of Richmond County and beyond.

Helen Archibald, in the view of many the greatest teacher of them all, had no equal. She brought fame to the school with her extraordinary gifts both as both teacher and principal for more than 30 years beginning in the mid-1930s. Helen inspired and encouraged as much as she taught. “You can do it,” she would quietly exhort, and so we did. She taught all subjects in Grades 11 and 12 during my years as a student. This was an amazing feat. I owe my own higher education path to her and to her alone. Helen was simply superb.

Like Brigadoon, the St. Peter’s of old would, before the end of 20th century, begin to fade from memory along with its old ways, old people and old school. Scarcely a word of Gaelic could be heard in the village any longer. It would lose its Scottish character over time with the passing of the pioneers and arrival of new people to take their place. The village of today remains more robust than ever though the old school is empty; a silent sentinel of all that used to be.

Arthur Stone

Ottawa