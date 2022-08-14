Mabou woman dies in tubing incident on Margaree River

MARGAREE FORKS: An Inverness County woman drowned after tubing a local river this past weekend.

The 58-year-old, who has not been identified, was found near Coady Road along the Maragree River in Margaree Forks.

According to information from the RCMP, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on August 5, emergency personnel responded to the scene.

“Inverness County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a woman face down in the water in the Margaree River,” Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “RCMP officers learned that the woman had been tubing with a group of people when she got separated.”

Marshall indicated the woman, who was from Mabou, woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The woman was found by another group of tubers,” he said. “Due to poor cellular service, the call could not be made by her group at the time she became separated.”

While the RCMP didn’t have any information concerning the conditions of the river at the time of the incident, The Reporter has learned the weather was suitable for tubing and the river was even described that day as being “pure bliss.”

The woman’s death is not being considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.