Motorcycle crash claims lives of two in Melrose

MELROSE: Two people are dead following a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred along Highway 7.

According to information provided by the RCMP, at approximately 5 p.m. on August 7, Guysborough County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose.

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle been travelling on Highway 7, when it struck the shoulder and came to rest in the middle of the road,” Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said in a media release. “The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 64-year-old Tangier woman, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In a written response, Marshall told The Reporter the crash was reported by a passerby and it’s believed the motorcycle was travelling west along Highway 7.

“The collision occurred in Melrose, between Melrose School Road and Highway 348/Melrose Country Harbour Road,” he said. “The motorcycle was navigating a curve when this occurred.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Highway 7 was closed for several hours; the investigation is ongoing.

“We are still investigating what lead to the collision,” Marshall said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s families at this difficult time.”