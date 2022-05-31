RCMP looking for man who bought phones with fake id

STRAIT AREA: The RCMP is looking for a man who bought cell phones with two different identification cards.

On May 13, the RCMP said the man entered a telecommunication store in Antigonish and purchased two cellular phones on credit. Then on May 19, they said the same man entered a telecommunication store in Port Hawkesbury and purchased more cellular phones on credit.

“The car itself is a blue newer model Mitsubishi hatch back. The suspect is described as average height, stocky build with a beard,” Cpl. Chris Marshall emailed The Reporter. “I don’t have any information on the make of the phones but we are working with the store to try and determine if we can locate them.”

According to the RCMP, the man provided different identification cards on both occasions and used two different names. They said investigators have determined that the man is using the personal information of others to obtain credit.

“We are still trying to determine whether or not the information provided to the stores belong to actual people or if they were fake identities,” Marshall wrote.

The RCMP estimated the costs of the cellular phones and the credit obtained at around $5,500.