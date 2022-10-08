UPDATE: RCMP confirm person reported missing found safe

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP have confirmed that a Port Hawkesbury resident who hadn’t been heard from since late last month has been found.

“The 26-year-old woman who was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury yesterday has been found safe,” Cpl. Guillaume Trembly said in a press released issued late this afternoon.

In a press release issued late last night, Inverness County District RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating Cassandra (Ashton) Joyce Clark.

“Any time someone is reported missing, I think, there’s always concern for the person’s safety and well-being,” Tremblay told The Reporter. “Someone that’s close to them did speak with them on Sept. 28.”

According to the RCMP, Clark was planning to travel from Port Hawkesbury to Dartmouth by bus on Sept. 28, and the bus ticket was used, but police were unsure if Clark was the passenger.

Tremblay said the missing person report was filed with them on Oct. 1 and the investigation took off from there.

The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance and posts on social media.