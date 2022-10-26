MacMaster speaks out against Fen MacIntosh

HALIFAX: A man accused of sex crimes involving local children and those overseas was the subject of strong words from Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster.

During the Oct. 14 sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature, MacMaster, who is also Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance, rose to give a statement. When contacted by The Reporter, MacMaster refused to provide additional comment.

“… A notorious convicted pedophile has arrived in Nova Scotia. Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh was seen in the Strait of Canso area, possibly visiting to deliver documents to the Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court, as part of a countersuit he has filed to sue the very people he sexually assaulted when they were young boys,” MacMaster said. “MacIntosh is a psychopath who continues to find ways to hurt the people whose innocence he stole. I make this statement so that Nova Scotians are aware of his presence and to remind him that this man’s entire life has been centered around sexually assaulting children, including when he was a senior citizen. Let us share our support in this legislature for those six brave survivors who continue to stand and tell their stories so that other children will not have to risk contact with Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh.”

MacIntosh, a former Strait area businessman who previously had convictions for sexually abusing minors thrown out due to Charter of Rights violations, was sued by six complainants who say they endured a lifetime of emotional trauma from alleged sexual abuse.

The six complainants, all of whom are male and range in age from 57 to 65, say MacIntosh repeatedly sexually abused them in the early 1970s when they were children living in the region.

In documents filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury on Dec. 23, 2019 MacIntosh is described as a “prominent businessman and community leader who abused his position of trust, social status, and wealth to prey on and sexually abuse vulnerable young boys.”

The now 76-year-old MacIntosh was convicted of 17 sex-related charges, involving boys from the Strait area dating back to the 1970s, two of which are included in this lawsuit.

He was acquitted on all 17 charges by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal because MacIntosh’s right to be tried within a reasonable time was infringed, partially because he had to be extradited from another country. A Canadian warrant was first issued for MacIntosh’s arrest in 1996 but he wasn’t extradited from India until 2007 and wasn’t seen before a judge until 2010.

Following his criminal case, due to the public outcry over the outcome, the Nova Scotia Government amended their legislation to remove the statute of limitations for civil cases. Now, a victim of sexual assault in the province doesn’t have to file their lawsuit within a certain time period after the assault took place.

In 2018, the former Strait area businessman was released from a Nepalese prison and returned to Canadian soil after serving half of his seven-year sentence stemming from his arrest in 2014 on charges of luring a 15-year-old boy to his hotel room for sex in exchange for money.

In September, 2019 MacIntosh was acquitted of failing to report to police in Quebec and register as a sex offender upon his return to the country as the Crown learned he had been in hospital around the time of the alleged offence.

Six men, Robert Michael Martin, Dale Robert Sutherland, Weldon MacIntosh-Reynolds, Alvin MacInnis, Barry Alexander Sutherland, and Jeffery Allan Hadley filed a civil lawsuit against MacIntosh later in 2019, claiming they endued a lifetime of emotional trauma from the alleged sexual abuse committed by the former businessman, which resulted in him filing an application to amend his notice of defence to include the counterclaim for defamation.

The complainant’s statement of claim indicates MacIntosh is liable for sexual battery, intentional infliction on sexual integrity and mental injury, along with false imprisonment.

Because the plaintiffs were young boys who feared for their safety while being trapped in confined locations, the nature of the relationships “created an imbalance of power and exploitation that removed the possibility of consent to sexual contact,” the statement reads.

Noting that each plaintiff was deprived of a childhood and suffered a lifetime of emotional harm from the sexual abuse, the statement asserts that MacIntosh caused them to suffer severe physical and psychological harm that continues. The complainants are each seeking general and aggravated damages in the amount of $300,000, punitive and exemplary damages in the amount of $50,000, and special damages in an amount to be determined prior to trial.

MacIntosh’s lawyer Michelle Kelly contended in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that her client should be able to sue his accusers because the allegations may be categorized as defamatory and there was “false testimony” given during the investigation.

In his original statement of defence, MacIntosh denied the allegations of sexual abuse or assault, advising any sexual interactions that took place were consensual and occurred after his accusers were of the age of majority.

In MacIntosh’s appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury on May 25, 2021, his lawyer argued that because his six accusers were allowed to sue based on “alleged incidents” from the 1970s, it would be “unfair” not to allow MacIntosh to pursue a defamation claim.

One of the lawyers for the six men, Daniel Z Naymark advised “there is no unfairness exception” in the statute of limitations for a defamation lawsuit.

Naymark argued all of the supposedly defamatory statements, which MacIntosh himself suggested were claims made to RCMP investigators, the media, politicians including former Conservative MP Peter MacKay, and also included portions of the civil lawsuit’s statement of claim, occurred too long ago to allow for a defamation suit to proceed.

Kelly also disputed several lines from the accusers’ statement of claim as being “frivolous and vexatious,” and only being used to harm his reputation and embarrass him.

Naymark called the claim “blatantly frivolous,” noting one can’t claim defamation for allegations in a statement of claim, which are considered “absolute privilege” and immune to such laws, claiming it is a tactic to harass his clients and obstruct the civil lawsuit against him.

Naymark accused MacIntosh of delay tactics by providing no “substantial response” to their requests to produce documents. Additionally, Naymark suggested his team at Naymark Law has had extreme difficulty maintaining communications with MacIntosh throughout this process as he’s retained Cox & Palmer to pursue his defamation lawsuit, however he is representing himself on all other aspects of the civil case against him.

Under re-direct from his lawyer, MacIntosh indicated the delays in producing documents were because he is a cancer patient who requires chemotherapy monthly, he contracted COVID-19, and was also affected by the strict lockdowns that occurred in Montreal.