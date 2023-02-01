X-Women sit in second place in AUS

ANTIGONISH: The STFX X-Women defeated the UPEI Panthers 5-2 on Bell’s Let’s Talk night on Jan. 25 at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

Lea MacLeod returned to the StFX lineup after representing Canada at the FISU Games, and started things off for the X-Women with an assist on a goal by Chloe Vukosa.

With just over four minutes left in the first period MacLeod recorded another assist on a goal by Lauren Dabrowski .

After UPEI scored their first first goal of the game, Anna MacCara made it 3-1 a minute later for StFX.

In the third period, the Panthers tied the game 3-3, then the X-Women scored two goals on the power play by Ashley McCutcheon and Ellie Brown, and Kamdyn Switzer tallied with a minute and a half left in the game.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

X-Women team captain Josie Chisholm, carries the puck into the neutral zone during their 5-3 win against UPEI on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 27, the X-Women shut out the Mount Allison Mounties in Sackville, New Brunswick.

Maggy Burbidge returned from a gold-medal performance by Team Canada at the Winter FISU World University Games.

StFX scored all five of their goals in the first period with goals from Burbidge, Dabrowski, Megan Smith of Antigonish, and two goals 16 seconds apart from Switzer.

StFX goalie Amaya Giraudier made 25 saves to earn the shutout for StFX.

Jamie Johnson eyes the puck for StFX, on 16 shots, she turned away 13.

The X-Women beat UNB 3-1 on Jan. 29 in a battle of the top teams in the AUS, as StFX sits in second place with a record of 17-4-2.

UNB opened the scoring at 12:16, and StFX replied with 14 seconds left in the period with Dabrowski finding the back of the net on the power play.

After the scoreless second period, the X-Women lit the lamp as U SPORTS leading scorer Burbidge scored on a scramble in front of the UNB and put her team up by one with 3:30 left.

Brown added an empt net goal to seal the win for StFX.

Giraudier had 28 saves and picked up her ninth win of the season.

StFX is on the road on Friday, Feb. 3 to take on the Saint Mary’s Huskies in Halifax.