Mall break-in, damage under investigation

ANTIGONISH: Police are investigating after a break-in caused damage at the Antigonish Market Square last weekend.

Cpl. Chris Marshall emailed The Reporter that on Oct. 16 at approximately 8:40 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a store on Church Street in Antigonish.

“RCMP officers learned that a store in the mall had been broken into, a tractor and lawn tractor had been moved, and significant damage had been caused to the store,” Marshall wrote. “Attempts were also made to enter the mall and damaged was caused to mall property.”

A Facebook post made by the Antigonish Market Square on Oct. 16, provided surveillance pictures and requested the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“Between 4:15 a.m. and 5 a.m. this morning… individuals broke into the mall shop, went joy riding in our tractor and lawn tractor, attempted to break into the mall, and have caused thousands of dollars in damage,” the post reads.

Marshall added that anyone with information is asked to call Antigonish County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, which includes reviewing video surveillance,” he added.