Province promising higher wages for early childhood educators

HALIFAX: The provincial government said higher wages are coming for early childhood educators working in regulated child care settings.

In a press release issued on Oct. 11, the province said the wage increases will be between 14 and 43 per cent, retroactive to July 4, 2022, and will depend on classification level and experience.

“This investment in wages is decades overdue,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan. “It will help grow the early childhood education workforce and the child care sector overall as we transition to a publicly funded system that provides reliable, affordable, quality and accessible care to families. We understand that change impacts the operations of child care, and we will support centres as we work through these changes.”

The province said the cost is estimated at about $100 million a year, cost-shared with the federal government under the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The province said it will provide additional funds to employers by Nov. 1 to allow operators to pay staff in line with the new wage scale by mid-November.

The province said the wage increases will flow through licensed, funded centres and agencies.

“We fund the centres, and then they pay their staff,” Barbara MacLean, with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development told The Reporter.

The announcement includes a new wage scale for Level 1, 2, and 3 early childhood educators and directors working in licensed centres and family home child-care agencies that receive provincial funding, the release stated.

For Level 1 Directors, wages will increase per hour from $22.92 in the first year, to $25.79 in year 5; for directors with a Level 2, the wage will go up to $24.98 in Year 1, then $28.11 in the fifth year; for Level 3 Directors, that goes from $26.01 in the first year to $29.27 in the fifth year.

Level 1 Assistant Directors will see their wages go from $22.01 an hour in the first year to $23.64 in Year 5. Level 2 Assistant Directors will see wages go from $22.90 in Year 1 to $25.77 in the fifth year. And Level 3 Assistant Directors will receive a wage of $23.84 the first year, then by the fifth year, that goes up to $26.83.

Early childhood educators with a Level 1 will get $15 an hour in the first year, and by the fifth year, their wage will be $21.49. Level 2 educators will receive $17 in Year 1, and by Year 5, that will rise to $21.49. For Level 3 educators, their wage in Year 1 is $19, and by the fifth year, it will be $24.39.

Classified early childhood educators who are family home child care providers working with a family home child care agency will receive additional compensation, the province said, noting that because they are self-employed and not employees of the agency, work is required to determine the amount of additional compensation and how these funds will flow to family home providers. The province said this work is getting underway now.

“This initiative, like other initiatives under the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement such as lowering of parent fees and creating new spaces, is setting the stage for transformational change,” Christine McLean, associate professor, department of child and youth study, Mount Saint Vincent University said. “It is moving early learning and child care in Nova Scotia from a patchwork of services and service delivery models to a publicly funded and publicly managed system, one that recognizes child care as a common public good and not a market-based service where a parent is ‘lucky’ to find, afford or access suitable child care”

Druhan said more work is needed on a benefits plan that will be rolled out in 2023.

“Retirement benefits will be part of that package,” MacLean confirmed.

As far as retroactive pay, the province said they are getting money in the hands of early childhood educators earlier.

“The original commitment under the agreement was to implement the change at the end of 2022, so we’re actually doing it a month sooner,” MacLean stated.

The province said it currently pays about $25 million a year in wages to operators and the total additional new funding is about $75.4 million. Starting next year, the province said it will provide an additional $40 million annually in funding, or $120 million over three years, for early learning and child care. The new wage compensation will cost an additional $75 million annually, $40 million of which is provincial funding, they added.