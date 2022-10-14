ANTIGONISH: The Sisters of St. Martha’s congregation in Antigonish announced gifts to StFX University and Cape Breton University to honour Sister Dorothy Moore and Sister Veronica Matthews.

In a press release issued last week, StFX confirmed that the Sisters of St. Martha have donated $250,000 each to StFX and CBU, which received matching funding at each institution.

The university said this gift will establish two scholarships at both at StFX and CBU, one for an Indigenous student in nursing and one for an Indigenous student in the education program. The scholarships will be awarded to a first-year Indigenous student from one of the seven eastern Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia, including Membertou, Eskasoni, Wagmatcook, We’koqma’q, Potlotek, Paqtnkek, and Pictou Landing.

“As a community that aspires to be inclusive, fair, and equitable, today is another step forward in reconciliation,” said StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin. “This generous gift by the Sisters of St. Martha, matched by the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment, will support Indigenous people in their chosen field. A half a million dollars in new scholarships will impact generations of Indigenous people to come,” said StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin. “Our work will continue for Truth and Reconciliation.”

Beginning in September of 2023, students from Indigenous communities in eastern Nova Scotia who are enrolled in the Nursing or Education programs at StFX and CBU are eligible for a $10,000 renewable scholarship, making the path to postsecondary education a bit clearer, the university noted.

“We are thrilled to be the recipients of this gift to support Indigenous learners at Cape Breton University,” says David Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor. “CBU has a strong 40-year history with Indigenous communities in Cape Breton/Unama’ki, and CBU proudly offers an environment that embraces the knowledge, wisdom and traditions of the Mi’kmaq people. This gift will allow us to continue on our journey of truth and reconciliation through the growth of Indigenous culture, language and education at CBU.”

Sister Dorothy Moore and Sister Veronica Matthews were honoured during a ceremony at StFX announcing gifts to the Antigonish university, as well as Cape Breton University from the Sisters of St. Martha’s congregation.

Moore, an Honorary Degree recipient of CBU, said she knows what it’s like to yearn for an education. Born in Membertou in 1933, she attended multiple schools in her youth, including two years at the residential school in Shubenacadie, where it was forbidden to speak the Mi’kmaq language. Against her parent’s wishes, she enrolled at St. Joseph’s school in Sydney; the first Mi’kmaw person to “jump the Membertou fence,” as she says.

StFX said it was one of her many firsts after graduating from Holy Angels High School (as its first Mi’kmaw student), she became the first Mi’kmaw person to enter a Roman Catholic order when she made her vows as a Martha in 1956. Her staunch belief in the power of education led her to embark on a lifelong career as a teacher, administrator, and later, faculty member at Cape Breton University, noted StFX.

The university said Moore has been particularly influential in advocacy to preserve First Nations languages, and has been recognized with the Order of Nova Scotia, the Order of Canada, and three honorary degrees.

Moore is one of the founders of Indegions education at CBU, dating back to 1984 when she first advocated for the Mi’kmaw Resource Centre, which would eventually become Unama’ki College, StFX said, noting that she worked effortlessly to encourage and support Mi’kmaw students, often being referred to as a Den Mother.

Although Moore was the first Mi’kmaw person to become a Catholic nun, she was soon joined by Matthews, in whose honour the second scholarship has been created, said StFX.

Matthews was also born in 1933, down the road in Eskasoni, StFX said. She entered the Sisters of St. Martha in 1955, made her vows in 1957, then graduated from the St. Martha’s School of Nursing, and completed her BScN at Dalhousie, the university said. Her work in Indigenous health care made her a very deserving recipient of an Honorary Doctorate degree from StFX in 2015, they noted.

StFX said Matthews’ family has many medical practitioners, including paramedics, a midwife, and a doctor. Her grandfather was a great medicine man in their community and passed along his love for and devotion to the people to his granddaughter, they said. Recognizing the debilitating effects of diabetes on people in First Nations, Matthews started the first certified Indigenous diabetic clinic in Atlantic Canada, in 1997, the university noted.

Matthews has worked closely with StFX faculty and staff over the years, as they collaborated on community health initiatives and sought solutions to common problems, the university said. She’s mentored and encouraged countless young people to pursue education in health care fields, they added.

Since the early 1900s, StFX said the Sisters of St. Martha has had a profound impact on people and communities throughout Nova Scotia, Canada, and around the world.