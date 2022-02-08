Man charged after ‘violent incident’

MALAGAWATCH: An Inverness County man was charged in what the RCMP is calling a “violent incident” which took place earlier this week.

On February 7 at approximately 10:25 a.m., the RCMP said they responded to a complaint that two men had been held at knifepoint in their vehicle by an unknown man.

“Police learned that two men were working on Youngs Private Road in Malagawatch and were sitting in their vehicle when an unknown man jumped through the passenger side window of the vehicle and held a knife to the throat of the passenger,” an RCMP press release states. “The suspect threatened to harm the passenger, (moved) the knife back and forth from the driver and passenger, assaulted the driver, and damaged the vehicle during the incident. The suspect at one point stole the keys to the vehicle but did return them before fleeing on foot.”

The RCMP said they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Clayton Young of Malagawatch.

Although Young was identified, the RCMP said they were unable to locate him. They said Young was eventually contacted by phone but refused to engage in further dialogue with police.

“Members were trying to locate Young, which did involve attending his home, but contact could not be made,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email. “Members tried calling Young in an effort to speak with him and see if he could be located.”

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the RCMP said they arrested Young in Eskasoni, he was held in custody overnight, and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today.

According to the RCMP, Young is facing two charges of aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.