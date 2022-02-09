ANTIGONISH: The Mayor of the Town of Antigonish and Warden of the Municipality of Antigonish County are happy that plans for a proposed rate increase have changed.

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) proposed a plan to increase electricity rates for residential customers by 10 per cent over the next three years and to impose a System Access Charge for those who generate their own electricity.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said this wouldn’t have affected their customers or their proposed solar garden project.

“This doesn’t affect our electric utility at all in the sense that, our solar garden is directly connected to our power grid, so we don’t have to go through any of Nova Scotia Power’s infrastructure to get the power to our grid or to our customers,” Boucher told The Reporter. “So that’s a bonus for us for sure.”

While Boucher advised she has faith in the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB), it was nice to see the government supporting residents and small businesses by promising to impose regulations.

And while it wouldn’t have the affected them directly, Boucher said it certainly could affect their neighbours in the county.

“The application for their rate increase for solar generated power is a base rate, essentially, for the use of their infrastructure to get the solar produced power to the grid so the customer is able to use it,” Boucher said. “The energy that we buy through Nova Scotia Power now is not through solar, so therefore wouldn’t affect us there; we don’t have to use the infrastructure of Nova Scotia Power.”

Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter they’re appreciative of the way the province intervened.

“Because I think it’s been a mindset of the County of Antigonish for some time to move towards solar type projects,” McCarron said. “Anything that would be detrimental to that kind of development, would certainly be quite an impact to us as a community, but to community groups that were looking forward to solar or those kind of renewable energy initiatives on their facilities.”

The warden suggested this also sends a message that if the province is going to reduce the impacts of global warming and climate change, solar initiatives need to be a partnership.

“The businesses that actually do the installation, the electricians, and all the small businesses, which truly are the backbone of our economy, to put all those businesses really at risk by coming up with something like this was certainly going to be quite an impact to the whole imitative around solar energy,” McCarron said. “It seemed to send quite a little shockwave, and I think it was important that the premier really came to his position quickly, and that created some more reassurance for folks in the solar industry.”

However, Boucher indicated anytime NSP does make an application for any kind of rate change, staff at the electric utility and the staff at Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA) take a deep dive into the application to see if it affects them for the long-term.

“If they do have an increase in the general rate, that will affect us,” she said.

If the UARB had approved this particular System Access Charge, people installing 10-kilowatt (kw) systems would have been subject to an $8/kw monthly charge, resulting in a $960 annual fee, which would have drastically increased the average payback period from 10 to 25 years.

In the rate increase, which is the first General Rate Application since 2012, NSP explained the “typical homeowner” would see an increase of $5 in their monthly power bill, while businesses would face an increase of approximately four per cent.

“The average homeowner would have an appetite for a 10 year payback, but if you stretched it out to 25 years, that would start to put in question as to why people would do that,” McCarron said. “I think it would have really curtailed some of the solar initiatives across our community, so hopefully they can look at this and figure out a path that works for everyone.”

Before the UARB could review the application, the System Access Charge portion was withdrawn by NSP, following a number of concerns from their customers and the solar industry itself.

In a release from the company on Feb. 1, NSP president and CEO Peter Gregg indicated the company understands the proposed changes have caused a lot of discussion and concern for the solar industry.

“We regret that there weren’t more conversations with the solar industry ahead of the filing,” Gregg said. “And that they were caught off guard by the proposed changes and, specifically, the effective dates these changes would apply.”

In the interest of ensuring that the right conversations can take place, NSP said it made the decision to change the date in their filing from Feb. 1, 2022, to Feb. 1, 2023, and would amend their General Rate Application to make the change.

The following day, the company explained their team of 2,000 employees across Nova Scotia have and continue to support the greening of the grid and getting off coal by 2030, and are committed to working together with government and stakeholders to meet their shared climate goals.

“To that end, it is clear to us that the complexity of the Solar Net Metering issue means the right decision is to withdraw our application for the System Access Charge and we will immediately take the necessary steps to do so,” Gregg said. “It is important to us to find solutions that support the important role of renewables to achieve these climate goals, and to ensure fairness for all Nova Scotia customers, which we remain committed to doing.”

Hours earlier, in a letter to the UARB detailing the province’s desire to protect both homeowners and small businesses using solar power, Premier Tim Houston advised they would implement regulations that would kill the proposed net-metering charge in NSP’s most recent rate application.

“We agree that it is time for changes to the enhanced net-metering program but the changes we seek will support the greening of the grid, not discourage it,” Houston said. “Our government will bring forward the necessary legislative and regulatory framework that will protect ratepayers and the solar industry in Nova Scotia and help achieve our environment and climate change reduction goals.”

Boucher explained the government, organizations, Nova Scotians, and NSP itself, need to all do their part to ensure renewable energy options remain accessible because they all have a role to play in the sustainability of their community and the province.

“We have a lot of people in the community that are watching it very closely because they have invested interested in greening our community,” she said. “And they know that this surcharge would de-incentivize people to put solar on their house, because the length of time to pay it back would be increased therefore the incentive is not there.”