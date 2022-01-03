ARICHAT: The future of a closed school in Richmond County will be discussed by the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) and the municipal Planning Advisory Committee.

The former West Richmond Education Centre property in Evanston was brought up at the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Dec. 20 by Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

Earlier this month, the warden said the municipality fielded an expression of interest in the property from a co-operative group of companies. She said the group has expertise in housing development and experience working with community groups on housing related issues.

“They were kind of looking to just express their interest in the building and looking for council to sign an expression of interest with them that would have them have exclusive use and permission to redevelop the property in line with our vision,” she noted.

Mombourquette said Inclusionary Zoning can address certain social issues by mandating that any buyer use the property for specific purposes, like affordable housing.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon likes the idea of Inclusionary Zoning since it gives residents something they really need.

“If our goal was low income housing, well then we can steer it in the path of low income housing,” he said. “I’d hate to see another building owned by the municipality go for peanuts.”

Now that the land has been migrated, and after years of having the old school in the municipality’s possession, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson wants something to happen with that property.

“We put the information out there. It’s a big price tag for a community group to take on. I’m certainly intrigued by this proposal that was sent to us by the local real estate advisors, “she noted. “I think they have some interesting expertise and really all they’re asking for us to do is chat with them.”

But if the municipality puts it up for tender, Sampson said it will come down to cost.

“Although we may engage in conversation with this group, to talk about what are thoughts are, what we’d like to see happen with the building, it still wouldn’t come into the decision-making process in terms of who perhaps would be awarded the building in a tender process,” she noted.

Although the municipality might not receive the same amount of money with Inclusionary Zoning, the deputy warden said residents want the municipality to pursue the best social option, not necessarily what helps the bottom line.

CAO Don Marchand said there are interesting funding opportunities that would apply to business groups that want redevelop the property.

“Basically, those folks can’t fix it, unless we sell it,” he told council.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said other closed schools in the province have been converted into housing, and the same can happen here.

“Sometimes you might have to take a little hit to make sure that the community benefits,” he said.

Because the municipality isn’t in the rental business, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson was in favour of issuing a Request for Proposals.

“I think I’d be in favour of putting an RFP out there, putting a tender notice out there for the building,” he said. “I think the odds are that somebody looking at it may be looking at housing but we can’t necessarily control that. We have to go with whatever the highest bid is.”

Sampson said zoning changes could decrease the value of the property since it limits options for interested buyers.

“Changing the zoning would likely lower the value of it, because all of a sudden then you have less options for what they want to do with it,” he replied. “I don’t know that we’re going to look at a big pay day out of this because basically it’s a liability in the sense that we’re looking at likely over $2 million needs to be invested over the first five years.”

Noting only would the sale not be a cash grab, Sampson said the cost to turn it into apartments from a school would be high.

“The cost of your fixtures, and so on, and plumbing, and everything else would get quite a bit higher,” he said. “The school, returning it to that end, would probably be on the low end of costs.”

Despite a no vote from Sampson, council approved a motion to explore Inclusionary Zoning with the EDPC and the planning advisory committee.